ONE Championship video: Giannis Stoforidis scores one-punch knockout in wild exchange

DON'T BLINK Giannis Stoforidis takes out Beybulat Isaev with a MASSIVE one-punch KO! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #ONEHeavyHitters | How To Watch: https://t.co/B1Er5HwBAp pic.twitter.com/aVkIQy5IiA

Sometimes you’ve got to take one to land one and Giannis Stoforidis definitely got his money’s worth on this occasion.

At ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters in Singapore on Friday, “Hercules” stunned opponent Beybulat Isaev in the final round of their kickboxing bout with a hammer right hand that landed simultaneously as Isaev threw one of his own. Both men were rocked, but it was Stoforidis who stood back up while Isaev was knocked out cold in the exchange.

Watch the wild finish above.

Stoforidis wasn’t the only one making waves at Friday’s event as Senzo Ikeda and Saygid Izagakhmaev racked up highlights of their own.

Japan’s Ikeda crushed Elipitua Siregar with a nasty sequence of body shots to earn a third-round stoppage.

This was Ikeda’s second straight win in his first appearance since December 2020.

Russian welterweight standout Saygid Izagakhmaev improved to 20-2 with a smothering arm-triangle choke of ONE and LFA veteran James Nakashima.

That’s three straight wins now for Izagakhmaev, while Nakashima continues his slide in the opposite direction with his third straight loss in the ONE cage.