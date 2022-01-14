UFC Vegas 46 weigh-in video

At the UFC Vegas 46 weigh-ins, all 20 fighters on Saturday’s fight card in Las Vegas will step on the scale Friday.

The UFC Vegas 46 official weigh-ins will be at 12 p.m. ET. MMA Fighting will carry a live stream courtesy of Ag. Fight.

In the main event, Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze can weigh no more than 146 pounds, the maximum allowed for their non-title featherweight bout. Kattar is currently ranked No. 10 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings with Chikadze two spots ahead of him at No. 8.

See the official UFC Vegas 46 weigh-in results below:

Main Card (ESPN+ at 7 p.m. ET)

Calvin Kattar (146) vs. Giga Chikadze (146)

Jake Collier vs. Chase Sherman

Brandon Royval vs. Rogerio Bontorin (125.5)

Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia (126)

Dakota Bush (155.5) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev

Bill Algeo (145) vs. Joanderson Brito

Preliminary Card (ESPN+ at 5 p.m. ET)

Jamie Pickett (184.5) vs. Joseph Holmes (185.5)

Court McGee (170) vs. Ramiz Brahimaj

Brian Kelleher (145) vs. Kevin Croom (144.5)

Charles Rosa vs. T.J. Brown (155)