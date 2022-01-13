Conor McGregor’s pub in Ireland targeted with ‘petrol bombs,’ no injuries or damage done in the incident

Conor McGregor’s newly renovated Dublin pub was targeted by criminals with a petrol bomb late Wednesday, but no injuries occurred and no damage was done to the property.

The Black Forge Inn — a posh nightspot that McGregor has been touting on his social media channels since buying the restaurant in 2019 for approximately $2.2 million — confirmed the incident in a statement issued to MMA Fighting on Thursday.

“After hours last night it appears that criminals made an unprovoked effort to inflict damage to the Black Forge Inn,” Black Forge Inn management said in the statement.

“There was no damage done to any patrons, employees, or the Forge, and Mr. McGregor was not on the premises at the time of the incident. The gardai have opened an investigation into the event. We are open and busy as always.”

According to a separate report from the Mirror, two men were spotted on scooters headed towards the pub just before the incident took place, with authorities now seeking witnesses or security footage that would help the investigation.

The report goes on to state that two petrol bombs — better known as Molotov cocktails — were thrown at the establishment with two more apparently found at the scene. A taste-testing was taking place at the restaurant on Wednesday night, although as previously stated, McGregor wasn’t in attendance when the incident occurred.

“Gardai are investigating an incident of attempted criminal damage at a licensed premises on the Drimnagh Road, Crumlin last night, Wednesday, January 12, 2022,” An Garda Siochana, the Irish police, said in a statement to the Mirror.

“No damage was done to the premises. Gardai are appealing for witnesses in relation to this incident is asked to contact Gardai.”

McGregor has been a mainstay at The Black Forge Inn since buying the property and revamping it as one of the Irish superstar’s latest business ventures.

No arrests have been made as Irish authorities continue to investigate the incident.

McGregor is currently resting and recovering at home in Ireland after suffering a broken leg in his most recent appearance in the UFC this past July in a fight against Dustin Poirier.