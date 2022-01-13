Britain Hart vs. Christine Ferea inaugural flyweight title fight set for Feb. 19 ‘Knucklemania’ event

A BKFC women’s flyweight champion will be crowned in February.

On Thursday, the promotion announced that Britain Hart will face Christine Ferea for the inaugural flyweight title at BKFC KnuckleMania 2. The event takes place Feb, 19 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Fla. The bout will serve as a rematch between the two fighters with Ferea winning the first bout via second-round doctor’s stoppage at BKFC 5 in April 2019.

Earlier this month, BKFC president David Feldman confirmed to MMA Fighting that Hart would fight for the title, although the opponent wasn’t announced at the time.

Hart, who is now married to fellow BKFC fighter Joey Beltran, has become one of BKFC’s breakout stars. The 31-year-old went 3-0 in 2021, which began with a unanimous decision win over Paige VanZant at the first KnuckleMania event in February. She would go on to stop Jenny Savage at June’s BKFC 19 event and earn a unanimous decision over Pearl Gonzalez at BKFC 22 in November.

Ferea is 4-1 during her BKFC run, stopping all four of her opponents in the process. “Misfit” was victorious in her lone 2021 appearance, picking up a third-round finish of Calista Silgado at BKFC Fight Night: Montana in October.

The championship bout joins a card that will be headlined by the BKFC debut of former UFC welterweight Mike Perry as he faces Julian Lane.