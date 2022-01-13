Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Marcin Tybura targeted for UFC 273

A top-15 heavyweight bout is expected to take place at the UFC’s April PPV event.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Marcin Tybura is being targeted for UFC 273, which takes place April 9 in a location yet to be officially announced.

MMA journalist Marcel Dorff first reported the pairing. The initial plan was for the bout to take place at the UFC’s event on Feb. 26, but the fight was pushed back a little over a month due to undisclosed reasons.

Rozenstruik will look to bounce back from a 1-2 campaign in 2021. The No. 7 ranked fighter in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings dropped a pair of unanimous decisions to Ciryl Gane and Curtis Blaydes, but was able to pick up a first-round stoppage win over Augusto Sakai in the main event of June’s UFC Vegas 28 event.

Tybura recently had his five-fight win streak snapped by Alexander Volkov at UFC 267 in October. Prior to that, the No. 11 ranked heavyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings picked up wins over the likes of Greg Hardy, Walt Harris, and Ben Rothwell during that impressive string of victories.

UFC 273 will be headlined by a featherweight title fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Chan Sung Jung, while Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan will compete for the bantamweight championship in the co-main event.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz contributed to this report.