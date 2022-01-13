We Got Next: Ben ‘Big Tuna’ Parrish and Jasmine Jasudavicius

If the Paul brothers really want to make the move to MMA, “Big Tuna” would be happy to welcome either one of them.

Ben Parrish (11:05) returns to We Got Next to preview his light heavyweight matchup with Sullivan Cauley at Bellator 273 on Jan. 29; discusses making his second promotional appearance and the reaction from MMA fans following his memorable Bellator debut in September; feeling like win, lose, or draw, Bellator will sign him to an exclusive deal; how he sees the fight playing out, his thoughts on Jake Paul’s KO win over Tyron Woodley and why he believes there may be some tomfoolery involved; being very much open to fights with the undefeated boxer, or his brother Logan Paul in MMA or boxing, and more.

Then, UFC flyweight Jasmine Jasudavicius discusses her upcoming octagon debut against Kay Hansen at UFC 270 next Saturday in Anaheim, being on enemy territory — which is something familiar to her as a professional fighter — thoughts on the matchup with Hansen, horrible advice she received from a fan on social media, getting the chance to train with Brandon Moreno, who would be her No. 1 choice to train with, and more.

