Bibiano Fernandes vs. John Lineker ONE Championship title fight rescheduled for Feb. 11

Bibiano Fernandes and John Lineker have a new date for their title fight.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced Wednesday on The MMA Hour that the Fernandes vs. Lineker bantamweight championship bout — originally scheduled for Dec. 5, 2021 — will now serve as the main event of ONE Championship: Bad Blood, on Feb. 11. A location for the event is still to be determined.

Fernandes (24-4) has not fought since recording a successful defense of his ONE title against longtime rival Kevin Belingon in October 2019. His previous booking against Lineker was to take place at the ONE X event, but that event was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in Singapore. “The Flash” has won 16 of his past 17 fights, including seven successful defenses of his bantamweight championship.

Lineker (34-9) is undefeated since making the jump from the UFC to ONE two years ago. He debuted with a unanimous decision win over Muin Gafurov and followed that with consecutive knockouts of Belingon and Troy Worthen to bring his KO/TKO tally to 16.