Mackenzie Dern vs. Tecia Torres in works for UFC 273

A battle of top-10 strawweights could soon go down at UFC 273.

MMA Fighting’s Guilherme Cruz and Damon Martin confirmed with sources with knowledge of the matchup that Mackenzie Dern (11-2) is expected to fight Tecia Torres (13-5) in a strawweight bout at the UFC’s upcoming pay-per-view event on April 9. A location for the card is still to be announced.

Plans for the matchup were first reported by mma.ideas. Torres announced the bout herself on Wednesday. Contracts are yet to be signed by both sides, but a verbal agreement is in place.

“I got my top 5 fight,” Torres wrote. The strawweight veteran is currently No. 7 in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings, with Dern two spots ahead of her.

Dern vaulted up the rankings on the strength of four straight wins before seeing her win streak halted by Marina Rodriguez in her most recent outing in October. The Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace is 6-2 in the UFC with four of those wins coming by way of first-round submission.

Torres, 9-5 in the UFC, has been on an impressive streak herself, having won her past three fights. After snapping a four-fight skid with a win over Brianna Van Buren in June 2020, Torres followed that up with a TKO of Sam Hughes and a decision nod against Angela Hill in August.