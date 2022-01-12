Demetrious Johnson return, Angela Lee vs. Stamp Fairtex announced for rescheduled ONE Championship: ONE X event

The return of Demetrious Johnson is now set for March 26.

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced Wednesday on The MMA Hour that Johnson’s special rules fight against muay Thai star Rodtang Jitmuangnon is now scheduled to take place at the promotion’s upcoming ONE X event in Singapore. ONE X was originally scheduled for Dec. 5, 2021, but the event was postponed due to COVID-19 concerns in the region.

Sityodtong also confirmed that Eddie Alvarez, Shinya Aoki, and Sage Northcutt are expected to have fights on the card, though their bouts have not been finalized.

The March 26 event is expected to be ONE’s first event with full fan attendance since the COVID-19 outbreak in March 2020.

Two other major bouts were announced for ONE X, with Angela Lee defending her atomweight title against multi-combat sports champion Stamp Fairtex in the main event, and Adriano Moraes defending his flyweight title against Yuya Wakamatsu. This will be Moraes’ first fight since his successful defense against Johnson this past April, a bout that Moraes won by second-round knockout.

Moraes is currently the No. 3 flyweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings.

Johnson’s special rules bout against Rodtang will be comprised of four three-minute rounds alternating between muay Thai and MMA, beginning with muay Thai in Round 1. The competitors will wear four-ounce gloves.

Lee vs. Stamp pits two of ONE’s biggest stars against one another. Lee is the promotion’s reigning atomweight champion, while Stamp previously held ONE atomweight belts in both muay Thai and kickboxing. Stamp is 8-1 in MMA and earned her shot against Lee by winning the finals of an grand prix tournament in December.