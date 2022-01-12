Gabriel Benitez out, Charles Rosa steps in on 3 days’ notice to fight TJ Brown at UFC Vegas 46

Charles Rosa is ready to rock.

MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck confirmed with sources with knowledge of the change that Charles Rosa (14-6) will fight TJ Brown (15-8) as a replacement for Gabriel Benitez this Saturday at UFC Vegas 46. Benitez was forced to withdraw from the card due to health reasons.

The news was first reported by reporter Ariel Helwani.

While Brown vs. Benitez was originally scheduled to be a featherweight bout, the new Brown vs. Rosa bout will be contested at 155 pounds.

Stepping in on just three days’ notice, Rosa looks to get a head start on his 2022 campaign after going just 1-2 last year. He sandwiched a split-decision win over Justin Jaynes with decision losses to Damon Jackson and Darrick Minner. The New England native has alternated wins and losses in his past 12 bouts and his UFC record currently sits at 5-6.

Brown logged just one octagon appearance in 2021, earning a controversial split nod over Kai Kamaka III at UFC Vegas 25 in May. “Downtown” has won five of his past seven fights, including a third-round submission of Dylan Lockard on the Contender Series that earned him a UFC contract.