Nate Landwehr vs. Lerone Murphy announced for UFC Columbus

“The Train” is about to run headfirst into the surging Lerone Murphy.

The UFC announced Wednesday that Nate Landwehr (15-4) will fight Murphy (11-0-1) in a featherweight bout at the UFC’s March 26 show set to take place at Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

Landwehr, a former M-1 Global featherweight champion, is 2-2 since joining the UFC in 2020. His octagon victories include a unanimous decision win over Darren Elkins and a third-round submission of Ludovit Klein this past October.

Murphy has yet to be defeated in his pro career, which includes four UFC appearances. He has won three straight fights, knocking off Makwan Amirkhani, Douglas Silva de Andrade, and Ricardo Ramos. In his most recent outing at UFC 267, Murphy floored Amirkhani with a vicious knee in the second round.

UFC Columbus is scheduled to be headlined by a light heavyweight contenders bout between former champion Jan Blachowicz and Aleksandar Rakic.