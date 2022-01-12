Morning Report: Petr Yan slams Aljamain Sterling: ‘UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event’

Last March, Aljamain Sterling challenged Petr Yan for the undisputed UFC bantamweight title, but after a strong start for “The Funkmaster,” Yan appeared to be taking over as the fight went on. Then, at the end of the fourth round, Yan illegally kneed the grounded Sterling in the head, causing the bout to be stopped and Yan to lose his bantamweight title via disqualification. Since then, the two have been at each other’s throats on social media, and things have only intensified this week.

Last week, Sterling and Yan were booked to rematch at UFC 272 in March, however, Tuesday for reasons still unknown, the UFC chose to move the rematch to the co-main event of UFC 273 in April. Sterling said the delay was due to Yan personal reasons, specifically that Yan is not vaccinated against COVID-19 which led to the UFC pushing the fight. But Yan whole-heartedly refutes this, which led to a heated exchange between the two on social media, wherein Yan said the real reason for the delay was that the UFC didn’t want Sterling to headline a pay-per-view event.

Confirms that he was told that they’re moving the fight because of Yan***



I fixed the headlines for you guys https://t.co/XnqHgN1ALs — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 11, 2022

I wonder if Needleshaw would be ready for March 5th?…#UFC272 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 11, 2022

Pathetic liar desperately trying to look good and control the narrative but it won’t work. I’m vaccinated and ready to bash you anywhere even tomorrow. UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event. https://t.co/aPG3WECd5m — Petr “No Mercy” Yan (@PetrYanUFC) January 12, 2022

Sterling-Yan II was originally set to be the co-main event of UFC 272, with the featherweight trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway headlining the card. However, when Holloway was forced out of the bout due to injury, the UFC was forced to bump Volkanovski’s title defense back a month and the Sterling-Yan rematch came with it. This would seemingly lend credence to Yan’s version of events but that didn’t matter much to Sterling, who dismissed Yan’s response and then suggested that the real reason the bout was pushed was Yan using banned substances and not wanting to get caught.

Lmao I’m only repeating what I was told from the bosses ‍♂️. Don’t get your potato tits in a twist! I’d happily fuc k you up tmw too. That can easily be arranged. Мышь https://t.co/lI4IuU2pYA — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

Yan said he’s vaccinated. So someone is telling lies ‍♂️ Either way I can’t wait to properly beat this man’s ass https://t.co/M7wbuPOWlB — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

In all seriousness…Why would I do that? I got a call. The fights being pushed and the reasoning was because of Yan. Whether or not it’s true, idgaf ‍♂️



I’m just annoyed the fight is now 12 weeks instead of 8. Im gonna silence the “boogie man” for good https://t.co/GwsNKk0eVt — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

Personally that’s what I believe. 2nd time something convenient comes up for a fight to be pushed for Yan. He’s claiming he’s vaccinated already. Sooo why did the brass push the fight back? ‍♂️ One can only wonder, right?



December 12th now the March 5th fight. https://t.co/9tETzSKQ2T — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) January 12, 2022

We may never know which side of the story is true but either way, the two men will finally be able to settle their feud on April 9 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

