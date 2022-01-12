 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Morning Report: Petr Yan slams Aljamain Sterling: ‘UFC simply doesn’t want fake champion to headline the event’

By Jed Meshew Updated
UFC 259 Blachowicz v Adesanya: Weigh-Ins Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC

Last March, Aljamain Sterling challenged Petr Yan for the undisputed UFC bantamweight title, but after a strong start for “The Funkmaster,” Yan appeared to be taking over as the fight went on. Then, at the end of the fourth round, Yan illegally kneed the grounded Sterling in the head, causing the bout to be stopped and Yan to lose his bantamweight title via disqualification. Since then, the two have been at each other’s throats on social media, and things have only intensified this week.

Last week, Sterling and Yan were booked to rematch at UFC 272 in March, however, Tuesday for reasons still unknown, the UFC chose to move the rematch to the co-main event of UFC 273 in April. Sterling said the delay was due to Yan personal reasons, specifically that Yan is not vaccinated against COVID-19 which led to the UFC pushing the fight. But Yan whole-heartedly refutes this, which led to a heated exchange between the two on social media, wherein Yan said the real reason for the delay was that the UFC didn’t want Sterling to headline a pay-per-view event.

Sterling-Yan II was originally set to be the co-main event of UFC 272, with the featherweight trilogy fight between Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway headlining the card. However, when Holloway was forced out of the bout due to injury, the UFC was forced to bump Volkanovski’s title defense back a month and the Sterling-Yan rematch came with it. This would seemingly lend credence to Yan’s version of events but that didn’t matter much to Sterling, who dismissed Yan’s response and then suggested that the real reason the bout was pushed was Yan using banned substances and not wanting to get caught.

We may never know which side of the story is true but either way, the two men will finally be able to settle their feud on April 9 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

