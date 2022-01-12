 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Robert Whittaker, Urijah Faber, Chatri Sityodtong, Kevin Holland, and Al Foran

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I’ll recap the latest MMA news, and ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong will join us for an update on the promotion’s 2022 plans.

1:30 p.m.: Kevin Holland will talk about his return to the welterweight division against Alex Oliveira at UFC 272.

2 p.m.: Impressionist Al Foran will stop by to talk about how he got into mimicking fighters like Tyson Fury and others.

2:30 p.m.: Former WEC champ and four-time UFC title challenger Urijah Faber returns to the show for an update on Team Alpha Male and beyond.

3 p.m.: GC returns to talk best bets coming up for UFC Vegas 46.

3:20 p.m.: I answer all your questions in the latest edition of On The Nose.

4 p.m.: Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker talks about his upcoming rematch with champ Israel Adesanya.

