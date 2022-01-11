 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Movsar Evloev scratched from UFC 270, Ilia Topuria calls for Dan Ige to replace

By Mike Heck and MMA Fighting Newswire
MMA: JUN 12 UFC 263 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Ilia Topuria is seeking a new opponent after a positive COVID-19 test scratched Movsar Evloev from UFC 270.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed Movsar’s status to MMA Fighting and the search for a new opponent.

Topuria on Twitter called out featherweight veteran Dan Ige to replace Evloev on the Jan. 22 fight card at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif.

Topuria is six months removed from his second consecutive knockout win in the UFC, which took place in a bout against Ryan Hall at UFC 264. Topuria remains unbeaten as a professional with an 11-0 ledger.

In Evloev, Topuria faced another unbeaten opponent with the Russian holding a 15-0 record, including five straight UFC wins by decision.

Ige presents an opponent looking for redemption after losses in three of his previous four bouts. Most recently, Ige suffered a unanimous decision loss to Josh Emmett at UFC 269, which followed a unanimous decision loss against Chan Sung Jung.

UFC 270 is headlined by a heavyweight title unifier between champ Francis Ngannou and interim champ Ciryl Gane. A total of 14 bouts have been announced for the card.

