Video: Kevin Holland drops rap song — while on horseback — to announce UFC 272 fight with Alex Oliveira

Kevin Holland has always been one of the more creative fighters in the UFC when it comes to announcing his upcoming bouts.

Earlier this week, he took it to another level by dropping a rap song – while riding a horse – on his OnlyFans account.

On Monday, Holland revealed he will make the move down to welterweight for the first time in his UFC career in a bout against Alex Oliveira at UFC 273. The event takes place March 5 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch the video of Holland’s announcement below, courtesy of Ariel Helwani:

Love that @Trailblaze2top announced his upcoming fight via his OnlyFans(!) like this. https://t.co/cJZqEpPPXc pic.twitter.com/x3eTYVjQmn — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) January 11, 2022

It will be Holland’s first welterweight appearance in nearly five years. “Trailblazer” previously competed in the division in June 2017 at LFA 13, where he dropped a unanimous decision to former UFC competitor Curtis Millender. The 29-year-old looks to get back on track after a winless 2021 campaign that included main event losses in bouts against Derek Brunson and Marvin Vettori and a no-contest against Kyle Daukaus.

Oliveira also enters the bout on a three-fight skid. “Cowboy” seeks his first victory since a July 2020 unanimous decision over Peter Sobotta at UFC on ESPN 14.