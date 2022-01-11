 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Fighter vs. Writer: Paul Felder picks the biggest threats to every UFC champion in 2022

By Damon Martin
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

UFC 266: Pearce v Morales Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC

Retired UFC lightweight contender and current color commentator Paul Felder joins the newest episode of The Fighter vs. the Writer to help preview the year ahead in 2022.

Felder discusses the fights he’s most looking forward to seeing this year, along with the biggest threats to each of the individual champions across the entire UFC roster.

Is Khamzat Chimaev coming for Kamaru Usman’s belt? Can anybody challenge Valentina Shevchenko? Will Jon Jones take over the heavyweight division when he finally arrives?

Felder also addresses perhaps the boldest prediction of all — is he primed for a comeback before the end of the year?

All that and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...