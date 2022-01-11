Fighter vs. Writer: Paul Felder picks the biggest threats to every UFC champion in 2022

Retired UFC lightweight contender and current color commentator Paul Felder joins the newest episode of The Fighter vs. the Writer to help preview the year ahead in 2022.

Felder discusses the fights he’s most looking forward to seeing this year, along with the biggest threats to each of the individual champions across the entire UFC roster.

Is Khamzat Chimaev coming for Kamaru Usman’s belt? Can anybody challenge Valentina Shevchenko? Will Jon Jones take over the heavyweight division when he finally arrives?

Felder also addresses perhaps the boldest prediction of all — is he primed for a comeback before the end of the year?

All that and much more on the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

Audio-only versions of the podcast can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Stitcher