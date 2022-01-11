UFC full fight video: Ciryl Gane dominates Derrick Lewis to win interim title

Watch Ciryl Gane vs. Derrick Lewis full fight video to see Gane win the UFC’s interim heavyweight title at UFC Vegas 265 on Aug. 7, 2021, in Houston.

Gane had knocked off six straight UFC opponents to earn his chance at a vacant interim title, but he’d have to wade into enemy territory to get it. Fan favorite Lewis was making his second attempt at a UFC title and would have a packed Toyota Center crowd cheering him on.

A fairy tale ending was not to be for Lewis, who struggled to muster much offense against the undefeated Gane and eventually succumbed to strikes at the 4:11 mark of Round 3. It was another big win for Gane and a disappointing homecoming for “The Black Beast.”

Next, Gane gets the chance to unify the UFC’s heavyweight titles when he takes on undisputed champion Francis Ngannou. The former training partners headline UFC 270 at Honda Center in Anaheim, Calif., on Jan. 22.