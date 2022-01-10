 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

The MMA Hour with Ciryl Gane, Michael Chandler, Mark Hunt, and Marc Goddard

By Ariel Helwani Updated
/ new

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I’ll recap the latest MMA news, and GC will beam in from Indianapolis ahead of tonight’s fateful NCAA title game for his beloved Georgia Bulldogs.

1:30 p.m.: Veteran referee Marc Goddard stops by to discuss his time as an MMA official and the latest in the combat sports world.

2 p.m.: Interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane returns to preview his upcoming UFC 270 title unification bout with Francis Ngannou, and more.

2:30 p.m.: UFC contender Michael Chandler chats about what’s next for him and the state of the lightweight division.

3 p.m.: Combat sports legend Mark Hunt joins the show to discuss the latest in his life, the status of his lawsuit against the UFC, and more.

3:30 p.m.: NewYorkRic highlights the latest news and social happenings in MMA.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...