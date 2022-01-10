The MMA Hour with Ciryl Gane, Michael Chandler, Mark Hunt, and Marc Goddard

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET: I’ll recap the latest MMA news, and GC will beam in from Indianapolis ahead of tonight’s fateful NCAA title game for his beloved Georgia Bulldogs.

1:30 p.m.: Veteran referee Marc Goddard stops by to discuss his time as an MMA official and the latest in the combat sports world.

2 p.m.: Interim UFC heavyweight champion Ciryl Gane returns to preview his upcoming UFC 270 title unification bout with Francis Ngannou, and more.

2:30 p.m.: UFC contender Michael Chandler chats about what’s next for him and the state of the lightweight division.

3 p.m.: Combat sports legend Mark Hunt joins the show to discuss the latest in his life, the status of his lawsuit against the UFC, and more.

3:30 p.m.: NewYorkRic highlights the latest news and social happenings in MMA.

