On To the Next One, 2022 predictions extravaganza: Look ahead for Conor McGregor, Nate Diaz, Jon Jones, more

Could 2022 see both Jon Jones and Conor McGregor fight for UFC titles?

Will Khamzat Chimaev get himself into a title fight as well?

This week on On To the Next One, those questions are presented during the 2022 predictions extravaganza. Hosts Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee will go through a slew of buy/sell questions presented by listeners about a variety of topics — including whether Jake Paul’s next fight will be against a current member of the UFC roster, Kayla Harrison’s free agency decision, Amanda Nunes’ future, how Nate Diaz will start and end the year, and much more.

In addition, they will make their choices for who will end the year as UFC champion in each division, along with their bold and spicy predictions for the world of MMA in 2022.

[Ed. note: This episode was recorded prior to Max Holloway’s withdrawal from the targeted UFC 272 title bout with Alexander Volkanovski.]

Watch the show in the video above. Audio-only versions can be found below, on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and wherever you find your favorite podcasts.