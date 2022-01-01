Jake Paul responds to Dana White, offers to ‘retire from boxing’ if UFC raises fighter pay and provides long-term health care

Jake Paul saw UFC president Dana White’s challenge. Now he’s raising the stakes.

Days after White issued a challenge for the YouTuber-turned-boxer to get randomly tested for performance-enhancing drugs for the next two years in exchange for White getting randomly tested for illegal narcotics for the next decade, Paul fired back with an offer of his own, laying out terms of a new deal that’d see the 24-year-old “immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC” if White agreed to three stipulations.

Paul also called on UFC fighters to band together and work toward improving conditions for athletes in the promotion as a united front.

His message can be read below.

Happy new year @danawhite. Here is a real challenge for you…



Happy new year Dana White. Here is a real challenge for you… I will immediately retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if you agree to: 1) Increase min fighter pay per fight to $50K (it’s $12K now) 2) Guarantee UFC fighters 50% of UFC annual revenues ($1bn in 2021) 3) Provide longterm healthcare to all fighters (you previously said brain damage is part of the gig...imagine the NFL said that). There are many UFC alums who have publicly said they are suffering from brain damage You have 5 days to accept and to implement the above by March 31, 2022. Once implemented I will immediately retire from boxing, enter USADA and agree to a 1 fight deal with UFC to fight weak chin Jorge To all UFC fighters — time to take a stand and creatve value for yourselves and peers. You deserve higher pay, you deserve long term healthcare and above all you deserve freedom. Support each other. I am not your enemy, I am your advocate...who selfishly wants to KO a few of you to make some big bank

Paul (5-0, 4 KOs) knocked out former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley in his most recent appearance in the boxing ring.

His breakthrough success and ongoing dispute with White and several UFC fighters made plenty of waves in the MMA world in 2021, and considering how he’s starting off the new year, that doesn’t appear to be changing anytime soon in 2022.