Resolutions, shoeys, and ‘big f*cking moves’: MMA world waves goodbye to 2021, rings in the new year

It’s finally time to wave goodbye to 2021 and say hello to 2022!
From all of us at the MMA Fighting family, we’d like to wish a happy New Year’s Day to everyone who joined us on this crazy adventure over the past 12 months. We hope all of you out there have a safe and happy holiday.
As the new year kicks off, check out how many of the biggest names in the MMA world celebrated the turning of the calendar below.
2022 is knockin' at the door, and I wish y'all a Happy New Year. Never give up! If I made it you can well as. God bless you.— Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 31, 2021
2022 está se aproximando e quero desejar um Feliz Ano Novo para todos. Nunca desista! Se eu consegui, você tbm pode. Deus te abençoe.
❤️#ChuteBoxe pic.twitter.com/NgpWcl1TUt
Happy New Year!— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 1, 2022
Peace, Stability and Positivity to you and yours 2022
Tighten my circle. Say less and do more. https://t.co/qd9pp2M8ab— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 1, 2022
Also to hydrate— The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 1, 2022
Happy new year https://t.co/zEIIsJ40sp— Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 1, 2022
Happy New Year! Dream Big pic.twitter.com/3SoXvjGQQO— Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) January 1, 2022
2022 pic.twitter.com/sy1XtOCGjr— Jiri BJP Prochazka (@jiri_bjp) January 1, 2022
Morning all. Here’s to a great 2022.— michael (@bisping) January 1, 2022
The Year is new, but the real change has to come from you pic.twitter.com/7ejrvpTeAG— Junior Dos Santos ️➕ (@junior_cigano) January 1, 2022
2022 is certainly gonna be an interesting year. Can’t wait! pic.twitter.com/RJD6sMoNph— Chris Daukaus (@ChrisDaukausMMA) January 1, 2022
