 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Resolutions, shoeys, and ‘big f*cking moves’: MMA world waves goodbye to 2021, rings in the new year

By MMA Fighting Newswire
/ new
Instagram | @sugaseanmma

It’s finally time to wave goodbye to 2021 and say hello to 2022!

From all of us at the MMA Fighting family, we’d like to wish a happy New Year’s Day to everyone who joined us on this crazy adventure over the past 12 months. We hope all of you out there have a safe and happy holiday.

As the new year kicks off, check out how many of the biggest names in the MMA world celebrated the turning of the calendar below.

Get the latest gear

More From MMA Fighting

Loading comments...