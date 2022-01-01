Resolutions, shoeys, and ‘big f*cking moves’: MMA world waves goodbye to 2021, rings in the new year

It’s finally time to wave goodbye to 2021 and say hello to 2022!

From all of us at the MMA Fighting family, we’d like to wish a happy New Year’s Day to everyone who joined us on this crazy adventure over the past 12 months. We hope all of you out there have a safe and happy holiday.

As the new year kicks off, check out how many of the biggest names in the MMA world celebrated the turning of the calendar below.

2022 is knockin' at the door, and I wish y'all a Happy New Year. Never give up! If I made it you can well as. God bless you.



2022 está se aproximando e quero desejar um Feliz Ano Novo para todos. Nunca desista! Se eu consegui, você tbm pode. Deus te abençoe.



❤️#ChuteBoxe pic.twitter.com/NgpWcl1TUt — Charles 'DoBronxs' Oliveira (@CharlesDoBronxs) December 31, 2021

Happy New Year!



Peace, Stability and Positivity to you and yours 2022 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 1, 2022

Tighten my circle. Say less and do more. https://t.co/qd9pp2M8ab — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 1, 2022

Also to hydrate — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 1, 2022

Happy new year https://t.co/zEIIsJ40sp — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 1, 2022

Happy New Year! Dream Big pic.twitter.com/3SoXvjGQQO — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) January 1, 2022

Morning all. Here’s to a great 2022. — michael (@bisping) January 1, 2022

The Year is new, but the real change has to come from you pic.twitter.com/7ejrvpTeAG — Junior Dos Santos ️➕ (@junior_cigano) January 1, 2022