Missed Fists: Celebrating 2021’s craziest moments, amazing finishes, 5-on-5 brawls, a missing finger, vomit, Fight Circus 3, more

Nobody could have predicted how the combat sports landscape would be shaped in 2021.

Amanda Nunes lost, Glover Teixeira and Charles Oliveira became UFC champions, A.J. McKee might be the best featherweight in the world, Conor McGregor booked two MMA fights for the first time since 2018, Fedor Emelianenko is still picking up first-round knockouts, and Jake Paul became one of the world’s most successful boxers.

It was weird.

But nothing says weird like the fights that go down on the fringes of the MMA sphere and once again it is our pleasure to bring you the best of the best from the regional and international scene. So join the esteemed Jed K. Meshew and Alexander K. Lee as we bring you the fourth annual Fisty Awards!

(hold for applause)

(Big thanks as always to @Barrelelapierna for their weekly lists of the best KOs and submissions, and to @Grabaka_Hitman for uploading so many of the clips you see here every week. Give them a follow and chip in on Patreon if you can, and also follow all the other fight fanatics on Twitter without whom Missed Fists would not be possible).

Fighter of the Year (The Demolidor Fisty)

Sharaputdin Magomedov

AL: Call this the award for Missed Fists most featured fighter (say that 10 times fast), or call it a mark of guaranteed future greatness, but I’m feeling confident that AMC Fight Night’s middleweight star Sharaputdin Magomedov is a worthy recipient of this year’s Demolidor Fisty.

In his three of his four wins this year, Magomedov showed zero regard for the safety of his opponent’s internal organs, scored one of the cleanest standing elbow KOs you will ever see, and then took a little more than a round to land an unreal hook kick.

An assault of knees in the clinch by Sharabutdin Magomedov stops Yakub Kediev in the first round #AMC103 pic.twitter.com/aXuDv5juCg — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 15, 2021

Holy shit. Incredible elbow KO by Sharaputdin Magomedov (6-0) #AMCFightNights pic.twitter.com/DzCaswvi1d — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 16, 2021

HOLY SHIT. Hook kick KO by Sharaputdin Magomedov to improve to 7-0 as a pro. This dude racking up a crazy highlight reel. #AMCFightNights pic.twitter.com/ckR9RBdGje — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 27, 2021

With Magomedov not turning 28 until May, we’re probably still a year away from seeing him in a major North American promotion. Whenever he decides to make the jump, you can bet he’s going to become a fan favorite in no time.

JM: Magomedov was simply undeniable this year. Four wins in 2021 and THREE of them were worthy of inclusion in these hallowed pages, with the hook kick and elbow finishes earning legit consideration for Knockout of the Year. At 7-0, I am pretty surprised this guy hasn’t already been snapped up and it’s only a matter of time until it happens.

Fight of the Year (The Frye-Takayama Fisty)

Park Seung-Mo vs. Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj

AL: Keep your Gaethje-Chandler slugfests and your Yan-Sandhagen technical masterpieces. Give me 30 seconds of dumb chaos any day of the week.

That’s what Park Seung-Mo and Nandin-Erdene Munguntsooj gave us at a Road FC show in March. Check out the clip for yourself.

I’m still on this high and I’m never coming down.

JM: This fight remains a banger. It’s if you condensed Charles Oliveira vs. Michael Chandler — a fight that finished sixth on our end-of-year rankings - into 30 seconds. A back-and-forth with one guy getting dropped multiple times and seemingly done for who then pulls a miracle out of his hind parts.

AL: Regarding our honorable mentions, I think it’s pretty clear that the length of a fight is inconsequential. What matters is how much swangin’ and/or bangin’ there was and how much insanity the fighters were able to pack into their brief, glorious time.

JM: As we all know, it’s always all about the swangin’ and the bangin’. For the record though, I think Wendris Patilima vs. Theodorus Ginting may have gotten screwed here. It was a much longer fight but, as the kids said (said? I’m old), it slapped.

Insane main event at One Pride FN in Indonesia



Wendris "The Bad Boy" Patilima def. Theodorus Ginting for the One Pride welterweight title. pic.twitter.com/w32OvOTjn3 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 12, 2021

Honorable Mention

Ariel Ibarra vs. Daniel Guerra

Victoria de Ariel "El duende" Ibarra por KO en el primer asalto frente a Daniel "El Demonio" Guerra y retiene el cinturón de los 63 Kg de la Batalla del puente! @Barrelelapierna pic.twitter.com/2J3ce2jcqi — 25demma (@25demma) November 28, 2021

Julieta Martinez vs. Nayla Arla

La piba salio a arrancar cabezas! #UFS10 pic.twitter.com/mkcFgiC6pv — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) March 7, 2021

Ametrious Armstrong vs. Kendrid Wolf

Savage 15 second KO by Meek Armstrong (3-0) at SteelFist Fight Night tonight. Damnnnnnn #SFFN pic.twitter.com/eUvYhkdV64 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 1, 2021

Best KO (The Krazy Horse Fisty)

Mehdi Dakaev

AL: We named this award after the immortal Charles Bennett and I think he’d be proud of the wild efforts highlighted here, which include someone throwing a KO punch while soaring through the air, two of the worst slams in recent memory, a fighter nearly splitting their pants and then getting a knockout anyway, and a combo straight out of Tekken.

All that said, this Fisty has to go to Mehdi Dakaev:

Mehdi Dakaev with an flurry of hooks and diving punch to faceplant Makkasharip Zaynukov in the 2nd round. And STILL Eagle FC Lightweight champ. Wild #EFC43 pic.twitter.com/WCaCnwrltT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 10, 2021

JM: Was there ever any doubt?

Superman punches are one of the more fun things to happen in an MMA fight whenever they land but we’ve never seen someone so fully committed to the bit that they dive headlong at an opponent like Dakaev does and frankly, we may never see it again. Doing insane, once in a lifetime things is exactly what “Krazy Horse” is remembered for so this is well earned by Dakaev.

AL: Anyone longing for the days of Quinton “Rampage” Jackson and Bob Sapp powerbombing fools were treated to a pair of scary slams this year, courtesy of Roland Dunlap and Nursulton Ruziboev.

Whoa!!!!



We got a KO of the year contender at #LFA104! Courtesy of a SLAM! pic.twitter.com/LuLVbBcFfN — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 17, 2021

From being mounted to reversing, to being triangled, to slamming his opponent down and knocking him out!



Eventful debut for Nursulton Ruziboev!#BRAVECF47 #AsianDomination pic.twitter.com/D4uwM7n2Li — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) March 11, 2021

JM: Ruziboev hits like 60 percent of the Aronabomb and I am always here for that but man, Dunlap has got to feel bad that Dakaev went full blown Henry Cavill to take home the Fisty because if he hadn’t, I think Dunlap takes the gold. That is one of the most emphatic KOs I’ve ever seen.

AL: Also sharing the silver Fisty award are Ahmed Abdulkadirov for not succeeding and try-trying again, and Evgeny Kharabet for doing the opposite of that and landing just about everything he threw.

pic.twitter.com/KLyEg3GIad — El amigo de lo ajeno (@AjenoAmigo) December 6, 2021

El combo de Street Fighter que metio Evgeny Kharabet en Golden Beach Cup! pic.twitter.com/cfooIdQFVM — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 15, 2021

JM: Kharabet hit a combo straight from a ‘90s action movie, in real life, against a real professional cage fighter. I forgot all about that but I’m now so happy you reminded me.

Honorable Mention

Adam Meskini vs. Eduard Kexel

Numero 1⃣

Adam Meskini, GMC Fight Night 6 pic.twitter.com/V0AP3bAeHz — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) March 22, 2021

Pavel Pinzul vs. Roman Belogurov

FOUR SECOND KO by Pavel Pinzul over Roman Belogurov. Holy shit #MixFight pic.twitter.com/X2MnZhphnv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 18, 2021

Danielle Cohen vs. Laura Ottenberg

Rahmads Stromanis vs. Karar Al-Jaberi

Charlie Radtke vs. Brandon Lopez

Jarred Merrick vs. Kyleb Collins

Victor Nunes vs. Azizbek Satibaldiev

Massive KO by Victor Nunes to start UAE Warriors. Gotdamn #UAEWarriors20 pic.twitter.com/WnCwnwxmoU — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 19, 2021

Marcos Breno vs. Leandro da Silva

Brutal finish at CDL Fight 1 in São Paulo



Main event: Marcos Breno KO's Leandro da Silva pic.twitter.com/jprvVssXAb — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 28, 2021

Karen Manukyan vs. Kelvin Ogonovore

Brutal KO by Karen Manukyan at Spartak Fight Challenge 2 earlier today in Ukraine. Fell in slow motion pic.twitter.com/gridEsVVLi — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 21, 2021

Andrey Chernetsov vs. Viktor Matveev

Numero 1⃣8⃣

Andrey Chernetsov, SFL 54/4 pic.twitter.com/ORZTOM0jny — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) June 28, 2021

Mohammad Farhad vs. Uloomi Karim

Kyle Stewart vs. John Poppie

☠️ Kyle Stewart finishes John Poppie with a HUGE uppercut to win by KO!#CW126 pic.twitter.com/iVSYKPWfJT — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) August 2, 2021

Antonio Carstens vs. Gino Muller

Brutal TKO by Antonio Carstens at LFN 2. Dude's arm got trapped behind his back. #LFN2 pic.twitter.com/7UuDH9cbas — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 30, 2021

Nikola Drljaca vs. Aleksandar Milovanovic

Nikola Drljaca with the backhand TKO against Aleksander Milovanovic. Heavyweight MMA. #MMASERIES40 pic.twitter.com/hqPdSRtvzM — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 18, 2021

Best Submission (The Tobikan Judan Fisty)

Mateus Santos

AL: There was really only one real choice for this year’s Tobikan Judan award and that’s Mateus Santos’ mystery submission of Alexander Volodin.

Still waiting for the expert breakdown of this absurd submission from Matheus Santos yesterday pic.twitter.com/DIjjmm81py — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 21, 2021

It has all the makings of a classic Missed Fists highlight: Unique, confusing, and apparently extraordinarily painful. I’m still not completely sure what happened here and I bet Volodin isn’t either.

JM: It’s a toe hold. This was one of those things I would try to do all the time when I started grappling and knew just enough to think I was clever but then abandoned it when I realized it only worked against white belts. But damn if Santos didn’t hit that in a real fight, real effectively. It’s super weird and obviously cool and likely the only finish of its kind in an actual pro MMA fight; in short, it’s a deserving winner.

AL: Jacob Silva is a worthy runner-up. He pulled off a great comeback against Tyler Bialecki and did so in style, catching him in an inverted triangle with an Americana thrown in for good measure.

THE ANIMAL COMES BACK FROM THE DEAD!!!#FuryFC52 pic.twitter.com/ykulcg0TxW — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) October 17, 2021

JM: The old two-for-one special. That one was nasty, too. I’ve seen worse silver medalists.

AL: Rounding out our other notables are Rickey Furar’s Mighty Wiz-Choke, Masakazu Imanari doing Imanari sh*t at age 45, and Nate Williams hitting a “spine twister.”

pic.twitter.com/fZhdzf6wym — El amigo de lo ajeno (@AjenoAmigo) October 4, 2021

JM: Imanari forever.

And it would be criminal not to showcase Kumarbek Arykbaev’s scorpion crunch:

Scorpion Crunch o Jackpot! Rara sumision el dia de hoy en WEF Selection 35 pic.twitter.com/EGnKkhyjIY — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) May 19, 2021

Honorable Mention

Yajaira Cunningham vs. Iveth del Carmen

Daeri Alderman vs. Mike Zindler

Yesterday my teammate Daeri Alderman did the first buggy choke in mma history and won let’s go!! pic.twitter.com/zIl16vfi9R — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 5, 2021

Sagar Kashyap vs. Shivam Kumar

Ayer en India, Sagar Kashyap metio probablemente el mata leon mas rapido de la historia pic.twitter.com/eCprhSD3im — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) February 8, 2021

Ty Kalista vs. Mike Olaya

Holy shit. Ty Kalista submits Mike Olaya with a first round twister #TitanFC69 pic.twitter.com/E0qGcAc305 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 14, 2021

Jonathan Davis vs. Mason Iacobellis

Holy hell this 20 second guillotine by Jonathan Davis. Choked him out and just tossed him. #FuryFC48 pic.twitter.com/pWGHCOkWWo — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 25, 2021

Marvin Miekley vs. Thomas Aldemir

Tremendo armbar de Marvin Miekley #GEMMAF pic.twitter.com/vrsH0mobWZ — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) September 25, 2021

Omeil Brown vs. Joel Downey-Cave

An action packed round, a reversal and a slick finish



An incredible finish from Omiel Brown



Watch the #CW123 prelims live on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/W7IrJ31UDs — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 24, 2021

Anastasia Feofanova vs. Sevde Turk

Locked in



What a win for Feofanova! Inverted triangle choke!#BRAVECF51 pic.twitter.com/Rs3wAPW16R — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) June 4, 2021

Yersultan Shakenbay vs. Mukhammadamin Mukumov

Have you seen a kneebar like this?



Kazakhstan's Yersultan Shakenbay moves onto the Jr Strawweight final after defeating Russia's Mukumov. #2021MMAEuros pic.twitter.com/y6dt1Ilb9u — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) August 19, 2021

Ali Magomedov vs. Islam Abuev

Wow. Beautiful flying triangle choke by Ali Magomedov at EFC Selection 2 in Dagestan pic.twitter.com/PfnXyjZ9BE — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) April 11, 2021

Josh Altum vs. Frank Meno

Kiss your "submission of the night" hopes goodbye.#FuryFC45 pic.twitter.com/rHsWTALC3w — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) April 18, 2021

Best Head Kick (The Mirko Cro Cop Fisty)

Carlos Camargo

AL: This year’s best head kicks came in a couple of delicious flavors, either of the shin-to-the-head or front kick variety, and my personal favorite was Carlos Camargo’s finish that was kind of a combination of both?

As our own E. Casey Leydon put it, Camargo smacked dude with a “leg uppercut.”

You can throw uppercuts with your shin now. Good to know. https://t.co/BWLZLJKRko — E. Casey Leydon (@ekc) October 18, 2021

JM: Yeah, there is no other possible choice for the Cro Cop this year. Leg uppercut is exactly right (upperkick?). Also, everything else is perfect. The fall, the river of blood running down that poor guy’s chest, the obvious physical disparity between the two. This is extremely Cro Cop-ian.

AL: On the topic of front kicks though, they didn’t come much better than amateur Chrissy Mountford’s effort; and as far as more traditional kicks to the dome go, KSW’s Ion Surdu had arguably the year’s crispest.

Spectacular front kick KO by 5-1 amateur Chrissy Mountford yesterday at Battle Arena 60. Wow. pic.twitter.com/FMIRHRVCJv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 18, 2021

JM: I will always be charmed by KSW still allowing fighters to paint themselves up with sponsorships. The UFC won’t allow fighters to have CondomDepot.com on their ass anymore but in KSW you can have fighters with residential construction company logos on their back. Poland is dope.

Billy Pasulatan needs to be mentioned as well because switch kicks are cool as hell.

MY GOD. Insane switch kick KO by Billy Pasulaton at ONE Pride FN. Just flatlines Brando Mamana #OnePrideFightNight pic.twitter.com/LBZE8kUite — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 6, 2021

Honorable Mention

Fabiola Esquivel vs. Ana Villanueva

HOLY HIGH KICK!! Esquivel shuts off Villanueva in the third round!! Tune in to CBS Sports immediately! #KarateCombat pic.twitter.com/uTCYkLOFH3 — Karate Combat (@KarateCombat) August 20, 2021

Ailin Luciana Perez vs. Alessandra Tainara

Hermoso patadon de la argentina Ailin Perez ayer en la estelar de Samurai Fight House 1 pic.twitter.com/2cQ8vWoNKr — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 22, 2021

Lucia Szabova vs. Cristina Netza

pic.twitter.com/jymXY3NdaE — El amigo de lo ajeno (@AjenoAmigo) March 29, 2021

Brandon Murphy vs. David Romano

HIGHLIGHT-REEL!



Brandon Murphy wins his pro debut via KO in Round 1 (0:56)



️ @MMAjunkieJohn | @CMPunk



[ #CFFC100 | LIVE NOW | on UFC FIGHT PASS ] pic.twitter.com/xJUjMio7xL — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 17, 2021

Lucas Biron vs. Cleber Danilo

Caio Trovao vs. Denis Silva

Numero 2⃣

Caio Trovao, ReciFight 5 pic.twitter.com/CL6D3buRQW — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) January 17, 2021

Best Body Shot (The Goodbye My Liver, Goodbye My Friend Fisty)

Felipe Lima

AL: The newly christened Goodbye My Liver, Goodbye My Friend Fisty for the year’s best body shot saw some stiff competition, but I’m leaning towards Felipe Lima’s gorgeous switch knee finish, which just gets the edge over Maria Oliveira and Zhasulan Akimzhanov’s efforts:

Felipe Lima drops Evgeny Odnorog with a vicious knee to the body to win the inaugural FCR BW strap. He moves to 11-1 with 11 straight wins. pic.twitter.com/HkS4JpoNNc — Will (@ChillemDafoe) November 20, 2021

Goddamnn. RIZIN/DWCS vet Maria Oliveira (12-4) with a brutal knee to the body at Arena Global 10 in Rio de Janeiro. That looked painful pic.twitter.com/WXGKCwMVJ2 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 13, 2021

Zhasulan Akimzhan KO's Roman Avdal with a beautiful stabbing front kick to the liver. That was just nasty. #EFC37 pic.twitter.com/8xgTH14jZS — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 18, 2021

Which one of these jumped out to you the most?

JM: I love the title of this award. MMA needs more tie-ins with English singer-songwriter James Blunt. We could go ahead and retitle the Krazy Horse Fisty to the You’re Beautiful Fisty and it would be basically the same thing. Just saying.

Anyway, I’m going off the menu here and I’m giving it to Fighter of the Year Sharabutdin Magomedov for his first aforementioned methodical annihilation of the Yakub Kediev’s innards (see above).

It’s not just the one shot that kills Kediev, it’s the way he simply cannot stop what’s happening to his guts, no matter how hard he tries. Other people kneed/kicked/punched livers harder this year but no one hit them more.

Honorable Mention

Ewelina Wozniak vs. Samin Kamal Beik

"The Mad Queen" Ewelina Woźniak improves to 6-0 with the vicious knee to the liver against Samin Kamal Beik #BRAVECF54 pic.twitter.com/e89nMsqNyz — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 25, 2021

Anthony Laurent vs. Karim Younes

Brutal KO via knee to the liver by Anthony Laurent at HFC 31. Opponent was down for several minutes in agony. pic.twitter.com/c3qFYRglS8 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 16, 2021

Satrudin Vakhidov vs. Roman Gnezdilov

The sound of this switch knee to the liver by Satrudin Vakhidov. No thank you #AMCFightNights pic.twitter.com/tOjyRmBp6V — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 16, 2021

Islam Rakhmatov vs. Ruslan Sleptsov

Numero 1⃣4⃣

Islam Rakhmatov, MFP 234 pic.twitter.com/XfsatUV2n7 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) December 13, 2021

Varun Sunder vs. Scott Erikson

Varun Sunder shuts down Scott Erikson with the vicious knee to the liver in R3 #BFL70 pic.twitter.com/Sin38NwWG7 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 4, 2021

Antonio Ramirez vs. Jesus Juarez

¡Qué patada giratoria de Antonio 'Dragón' Ramírez!



Disfrútala EN VIVO por el 003 (SD) o 703 (HD).



También por Movistar Play ▶️ https://t.co/0QaBBNQcVV#FFC48xMDeportes pic.twitter.com/iUtvbi2ERg — Movistar Deportes (@MovistarDeporPe) December 5, 2021

Ilya Sukonnikov vs. Ruslan Betsenaev

Wow. Beautiful spinning back kick to the liver by Ilya Sukonnikov #OpenFC5 pic.twitter.com/yD28EirZKu — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 12, 2021

Aorigele vs. Aerdake Apaer

The sound of this liver kick at JCK this morning. No thank you. Aorigele KO's Aerdake Apaer pic.twitter.com/Mib5IPjEwW — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 17, 2021

Best Knee KO (The I Want You To Want Me, I Knee’d You To Knee Me Fisty)

Vincent Colonel

AL: Vincent Colonel’s award-winning knee knockout really deserves Fight of the Year consideration as well, but let’s give this finish its own section here so we can truly appreciate just how wild it was.

JUST DAMN. Vincent Colonel crushes Valodya Frangulyan with an insane knee. Incredible KO #LXF7 pic.twitter.com/26QMfgiiH1 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 11, 2021

JM: Oh yeah, that was a WILD bit of scrappery right there, somewhat undercut by the horrendous technique but still, for sure FOTY contender. If only it hadn’t ended in such a Cheap Trick for the KO (not my best, but I’m trying).

AL: It worked! That’s a bar.

Our runner-ups are a couple of beautifully timed knees from Sheyk-Akhmat Tokaev and Eduard Evdokimov that undoubtedly made would-be wrestlers think about changing their entire approach to fighting.

Such a savage knee KO by Sheyk-Akhmat Tokaev - FFC: Selection 6 pic.twitter.com/8rcTbEKmDK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 20, 2021

What a faceplant KO by Eduard Evdokimov at NFC 3 in Germany. Perfect knee. pic.twitter.com/wOaAUrS41t — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 23, 2021

Bonus points to Tokaev for the sportsmanship.

JM: Sportsmanship?! That was a blatantly illegal knee to the head of a grounded opponent. Fortunately, since wrestling shouldn’t be allowed in MMA anyway, I’m willing to overlook it. But still, let’s shoot straight for the people.

Honorable Mention

Jeanderson Castro vs. Tyrone Quinn

Murad Umachiev vs. Gadzhimurad Purtiev

Holy flying knee. Murad Umachiev KO's Gadzhimurad Purtiev with a perfect switch knee to the face. Brutal #EFC39 pic.twitter.com/1ITH4VlS7o — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 22, 2021

Logan Urban vs. Antoine Blassingame

Alastair Volders vs. Jaden Dalrymple

Numero 1⃣7⃣

Alastair Volders, Eternal MMA 63 pic.twitter.com/mdF3WeWD4q — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) November 22, 2021

Jeremiah Curtright vs. Omoyele Gonzalez

Roman Akhremchik vs. Vitaliy Yakimenko

Holy shit. Insane counter knee KO by Roman Akhremchik #WWFC19 pic.twitter.com/sUpQs7wxd3 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 15, 2021

Gerardo Fanny vs. Connor Hignett

Some more angles of that KO, by Gerardo Fanny #CW125 pic.twitter.com/8p81E5sgFe — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 26, 2021

Best Spinning Move (The We’re Throwin’ Spinning Sh*t Fisty)

Georgy Shakhruramazanov

AL: We are indeed throwing spinning sh*t around here and simply put, nobody had a more beautiful twisting strike than Eagle Fighting Championship’s Georgy Shakhruramazanov:

Oh my god. Spectacular spinning wheel kick KO by Georgy Shakhruramazanov (10-0) #EFC33 pic.twitter.com/W07tneiKa9 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 9, 2021

JM: I mean, nothing much to say here, that’s among the cleanest pieces of spinning and winning we’ve ever seen in these hallowed internet pages.

AL: A close second, and the owner of the year’s best spinning backfist is IMMAF competitor Ayan Tursyn.





Kazakhstan's Ayan Tursyn stakes a claim for KO of the tournament! #2021MMAEuros are LIVE on https://t.co/d80NHH86sM. pic.twitter.com/nsfn7lBdat — IMMAF (@IMMAFed) August 19, 2021

The speed with which Tursyn lands that bomb while circling away is astounding. Watch it again. It takes her about a quarter of a second to turn her whole body and unleash that strike.

JM: I’ll be honest, this is a great KO but it suffers because the nature of it means I can’t help but compare it to Sergio Pettis’ incredible Hail Mary comeback over Kyoji Horiguchi in Bellator this year, which finished second on our Knockout of the Year list. I know Bellator is outside the purview of Missed Fists but still, that KO ruled.

Honorable Mention

Anatoliy Moiseev vs. Konstantin Cherednichenko

Holy shit. Anatoly Moiseev is a machine. Brutal hooks to the body-spinning back kick combo. Filth #MMASERIES27 pic.twitter.com/QjVmpyaInx — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) March 6, 2021

Benny Bajrami vs. Manuel Klimt

Rustam Fozilov vs. Abboshon Xafizov

Slick spinning back kick to left hook by Rustam Fozilov - R3 Fighting Championship pic.twitter.com/BjH1tsaCVJ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 26, 2021

Sambet Naimanbayev vs. Yelzhan Aliaskar

Insane spinning shit KO this morning in Kazakhstan



Sambet Naimanbayev destroys Elzhan Aliaskar #Octagon15 pic.twitter.com/8slrjZy0Od — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 27, 2021

Mohamad Osseili vs. Elijas Paknys

Mohamad Osseili calmly picks Elijas Paknys apart, capping things off with a brutal spinning elbow KO #EFC32 pic.twitter.com/b32WBpodsC — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) January 15, 2021

Craziest Fall (The Humpty Dumpty Fisty)

Kenny Cockerill vs. Justin Rogers

AL: You never like to see anyone get embarrassed at the end of a fight, but crazy stuff happens when your brain shuts off and that’s unfortunately the fate suffered by countless competitors every year. Two people enter, one person leaves with their dignity mostly intact.

My top choice for the Humpty Dumpty Fall of the Year is Kenny Cockerill making Justin Rogers do the full timber at a Maverick MMA show in September.

JM: This is my favorite award every year and boy did we have some great contenders in 2021. Vincent Colonel’s Knee of the Year could have taken home these honors as well but I have no issue with Rogers’ Flair Flop grabbing the gold medal. The way his body almost does a full cartoon sway before dropping is spectacular.

AL: We’re not going to harp on poor officiating in this year-end feature (and there was plenty to harp on), but a negligent referee definitely played a part in McKenzie Headen’s brutal knockout of Rogers Ramirez.

This savage KO by McKenzie Headen earlier this afternoon at Flex Fight Series. Oh my god.



PPV here: https://t.co/goeRoBHg1X#FlexHardFightEasy pic.twitter.com/sNFUwokImu — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 11, 2021

Ramirez needed to be saved and when he wasn’t, he instinctively grabbed onto the fence, which just made it so that he fell like he was hit by a blow dart when Headen landed the final punch.

JM: Yeesh, I did not need to relive that KO. That one cannot win because it hurts me spiritually that the referee allowed it (it being Ramirez) to go down like that.

Honorable Mention

Kody Steele vs. Keith Ford

Abdul Azim Badakhshi vs. Agshin Babaev

Abdul-Azim unleashes the Afghan Lion and earns his first BRAVE CF victory!#BRAVECF47 #AsianDomination pic.twitter.com/PDwRxEuhlJ — BRAVE Combat Federation (@bravemmaf) March 11, 2021

Derek Lambert vs. Curtis Ouellette

Shamil Guseynov vs. Kerim Shamsatov

another Hardcore FC event, another amazing KO. Shamil Guseynov now 1-0. pic.twitter.com/NoOVLJ4UYg — Matysek (@Matysek88) December 9, 2021

Brian Hauser vs. Christian Clary

What a savage uppercut KO by Brian "Doogie" Hauser last night at B2 Fighting Series 140 pic.twitter.com/bxuEeSpoKY — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) November 21, 2021

Yuri Neles vs. Antonio Eduardo

Giovanni Lopes vs. Lucas Ferreira

Numero 1⃣3⃣

Giovanni Lopes, Arena Global 11 pic.twitter.com/yc1ZVBrth5 — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) April 12, 2021

Carlos Martinez vs. Roberto Ballesteros

Carlos Martinez, JFL 24 pic.twitter.com/024nT8FDxy — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) May 31, 2021

The Weird, Wild World of Fighting Fisty

AL: Arguably the most prestigious award in all of combat sports, this Fisty goes to the Missed Fists moment that left us the most bewildered, amused, disgusted, downright frightened, and likely some magical combination of all of those emotions.

For me, nothing can beat Khetag Pliev seemingly losing his finger, only to discover that it wasn’t actually lost just bent back into his glove. All of the barf.

They just made a PA announcement at #CFFC94 that they are trying to locate a fighter's missing finger.



It evidently fell off into his glove during the bout and is missing somewhere in the venue. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) April 2, 2021

The good news is Pliev’s finger was recovered and he’s since retired from fighting to live in peace and get away from this freakshow we call MMA.

Oh wait, that’s not what happened at all. He actually returned to action four months later and lost by third-round knockout to veteran Nah-Shon Burrell. Carry on.

JM: You really pump-faked me there. I was all ready to be excited that Pliev actually listened to what the gods were trying to tell him. Now I’m just bummed.

As for the WWWF Fisty, I think it’s hard to top “Fighter Loses a Finger, Oh Wait, He Doesn’t” (though the Puke Kick is right there). That is extremely MMA and part of why we love this carnival sideshow sport so much. But you know me, there is no world in which we are going to give out an award to the weirdest, coolest, most insane thing ever and I’m not going to bring up my boys, the fellas over at Fight Circus.

We dedicated an entire article to them for Fight Circus 3: Hold My Beer and, as with every Fight Circus event, it was one of the highlights of my MMA year. Yes, it had some problems and yes, Phone Booth Lethwei underwhelmed but even still, the Circus gave us the highest high of the year: Siamese Kickboxing.

The future is now! Or yesterday or something. You get what we're saying!



Siamese Kickboxing!#FC3 #FightCircus pic.twitter.com/JlYwh8QLdo — Full Metal Dojo (@FullMetalDojo) November 6, 2021

AL: Maybe the most surprisingly entertaining combat sports gimmick I’ve had the honor of witnessing.

JM: I mean this with absolute sincerity, watching four grown men split into teams of two and then essentially fight each other one handed was one of my favorite things to happen in sports this year. That takes home the Weird, Wild World of Fighting Award for me, hands down.

AL: And now, to close out a year that felt like it had 26 months, the best of the rest. Stay weird in 2022 everybody!

5-on-5

Zulu being Zulu, always

Zuluzinho drops Shuaev at the bell and thinks the fight is over. Amazing pic.twitter.com/OQNhdIVdGZ — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 23, 2021

Slip N’ Slide MMA

There is MMA event in Georgia, in mountains of Georgia, in Kazbegi, with heavy rain.



I don't know what I will watch in future, but I swear, I have never seen anything like that before. pic.twitter.com/kqUtomzw9v — Giorgi Kokiashvili (@iHeartGeorgius1) July 28, 2021

Not the best weather for an outdoor event #GFC13 pic.twitter.com/xUGu91Z9qm — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 28, 2021

Sofiia Bagishvili armbars Aybuke Imanci in 18 seconds with an assist from the wet canvas. Everyone on this card has grounds for a NC. #GFC13 pic.twitter.com/6qdcyYTEsz — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 28, 2021

My god this is just unreal. Misha Goriashvili TKO's Otari Khachiuridze. How did they let this event continue #GFC13 pic.twitter.com/tH7LwtLaPv — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 28, 2021

Akhmed Akhriev subs Giorgi Tsamalaidze in 22 seconds. I mean come on. I don't wanna laugh but they're fighting on a slip-n-slide. #GFC13 pic.twitter.com/E4jFyZUMGK — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 28, 2021

What combat sports was missing: health meters

What the hell, Garcia just lost 12% because of a back take? pic.twitter.com/Z0CcWjiy9O — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) June 9, 2021

that's when a brief cutscene plays where he unleashes his true form and the bar fills up again for the final phase — Niko (@NN68_68) June 9, 2021

Dagestani basketball, who you got?

El Regball sólo podía surgir en Rusia. Variante del baloncesto que acabo de descubrir pic.twitter.com/480plsTXg9 — JCV (@jcv249) March 2, 2021

The Puke Kick

Puke Warning



Van San lands a push kick to the body of Justin Little, making him puke all over the place. Winner by 3rd round TKO. Ugh #FAC11 pic.twitter.com/Jzsl14aCKA — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 11, 2021

Mauro Diogo vs. Leonardo Pascoal, the bite and brawl

Se pudrio todo ayer en Angola Fight Club jajaja pic.twitter.com/M9BGysAkBG — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) November 7, 2021

TKO by alleged death threat

TGFC 11 main event:



Ahmed Wali Hotak finishes Leonardo Barbosa with a knee to the body in the 2nd. Quite the reaction. Afghanistan crowd goes insane. #TGFC11 pic.twitter.com/dDsURSLVgs — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 11, 2021

More phone booth fights

lucky punch takes the page out of the fight circus book and organizes three phone booth bouts.



you can watch full thing here: https://t.co/Utqx0JUvgK pic.twitter.com/lX5NquBSPK — Matysek (@Matysek88) December 5, 2021

Reece Vickerage vs. Craig Schmitz, quality matchmaking

Elite level matchmaking at Caged Steel pic.twitter.com/t25WKpFGlF — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) August 21, 2021

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL

Tremenda remontada de Elano Andrade ayer en Samurai Fight House 1. Estaba cobrando por todos lados y saco una mano tremenda de la galera pic.twitter.com/kexOIho7AB — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) August 22, 2021

GOOOOOOOOOOOAAAAAL (disallowed and disqualified)

Chad Johnson soccer kicks Jordan Heiderman at LFA pic.twitter.com/lRa5Et2OiG — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) September 25, 2021

Referee stops choke with choke

Por que amigo, por que? Solta, ya ganaste #WEFSelection35 pic.twitter.com/zKOPSB8fkn — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) May 19, 2021

Microphone throw on point

Otra semana normal en Rusia pic.twitter.com/T77qg2u75i — Barrele la pierna (@Barrelelapierna) November 15, 2021

Dude, where’s my cup

Oh regional MMA. Just everything about this



Isaac Thompson vs. Jaime Garcia at Empire FC last night pic.twitter.com/co9RqBUfYz — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) May 9, 2021

Valerie Loreyenko

Traditional Polish cage entrance pic.twitter.com/xBxtIgC81F — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 31, 2021

The Mountain

Bit of a delayed reaction

Nice spinning back kick to the body at Hombres de Honor. (Morgane Dehaye) pic.twitter.com/VokZ2cPU5c — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) February 6, 2021

Ground-and-boop for the win

Dominant finish in his pro debut... #TitanFC72



Asa Ten Pow via TKO Round 1 (2:53)



[ @TitanFighting | LIVE NOW | on UFC FIGHT PASS ] pic.twitter.com/9drJGPa0yJ — UFC FIGHT PASS (@UFCFightPass) September 18, 2021

Cage breaks

Yesterday at Home Fight Championship 3 in Santa Luzia (Brazil)



Romero Reis flying knees Diogo Galo out of the damn cage pic.twitter.com/8kkkr4BqH4 — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) December 5, 2021

Adventures in ring announcing

To recap:

-Ref raises the wrong fighter's hand

-Ref corrects himself, only for the announcer to retract

-Announcer declares the wrong guy the winner

-Retracts again, and once again declares the blue corner the winner



Just a comedy of errors by all involved. https://t.co/RoIf3LwyYB — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) July 3, 2021

