Irene Aldana vs. Aspen Ladd targeted for bantamweight bout at UFC 273

Aspen Ladd could soon return to the 135-pound division for a battle against one of bantamweight’s top contenders.

A high-stakes matchup between Ladd and Mexican veteran Irene Aldana is being targeted for UFC 273 on April 9 in Brooklyn, New York. Contracts have yet to signed however the bout has been verbally agreed upon, MMA Fighting confirmed following an initial report by ESPN Deportes.

Aldana (13-6) is currently the No. 4 ranked bantamweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings. A 33-year-old fighter who trains out of Guadalajara, Aldana has won three of her past four UFC appearances, sandwiching KO/TKO stoppages of Yana Kunitskaya and Ketlen Vieira between a decision loss to Holly Holm.

Ladd (9-2), meanwhile, has struggled since kicking off her career with eight straights wins under the Invicta FC and UFC banners.

The 26-year-old has lost two of her last three bouts against Germaine de Randamie and Norma Dumont, the latter of which took place at 145 pounds after a scheduled bantamweight bout against Macy Chiasson fell apart over health concerns with Ladd related to her missing weight.

Ladd was previously linked to a potential fight against former UFC champion Miesha Tate, however that bout failed to come to fruition.