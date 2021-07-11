Khabib Nurmagomedov wins ESPY for best MMA fighter

Despite being retired as an active fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov continues to add trophies to his mantle.

On Saturday night, ESPN hosted their annual ESPY awards to celebrate the best athletes, moments, games and sports for the year that was. In the “Best MMA Fighter” category, Nurmagomedov—who retired as an undefeated UFC lightweight champion—earned the honor.

“The Eagle” competed in his final fight in October when he took on Justin Gaethje in the main event of UFC 254 in a lightweight title unification bout. Although Gaethje was widely considered to be the AKA standout’s toughest test, Nurmagomedov submitted Gaethje with a triangle choke in the second round. Following the victory, the 32-year-old announced his retirement from the sport, which he has stuck to despite many attempts by UFC president Dana White to come back in an attempt to hit the illustrious 30-0 mark.

Nurmagomedov earned the award over reigning UFC champions Francis Ngannou, Amanda Nunes and Rose Namajunas.