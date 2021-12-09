Video: Mike Perry leaves broadcast table, brawls with Julian Lane at BKFC Tampa

Yeah...Things got a bit out of control between @PlatinumPerry and @JulianLaneMMA at #BKFCTAMPA . pic.twitter.com/JBeEX80bo4

Mike Perry has his priorities in line.

While serving as a color commentator during the BKFC Tampa event on Thursday night, the former UFC welterweight left the broadcast table to engage in a brawl with Ultimate Fighter veteran Julian Lane.

The altercation started after Lane shouted at Perry and threw some papers at him, which obviously caught his attention.

A second later, Perry threw down his headphones and charged toward the front row where Lane was standing. From there, the talking was over.

Lane, a multi-fight BKFC veteran, posted a video on his Instagram account that shows him trading punches with Perry as the crowd and presumably security attempted to separate the fighters.

It’s not clear what led to the incident at the broadcast booth, but the situation boiled over in a hurry with Perry going after Lane.

Perry just recently inked a multi-fight deal to join the BKFC roster following the end of his time with the UFC, which came after an eight-year run and several highlight-reel knockout wins. While he hasn’t booked an opponent for his bare-knuckle fighting debut, Perry might have just found the perfect person to face now that he’s already traded punches with the excitable Lane.