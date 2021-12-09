UFC 269 press conference staredowns

The headliners of UFC 269 took center stage on Thursday night and faced off for cameras after a press conference in support of the pay-per-view event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier were respectful but intense during the staredown for their main event. Their energy contrasted sharply with co-headliners Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, who traded barbs before going nose-to-nose before their bantamweight title fight.

Check out video of the staredowns below.