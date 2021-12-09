UFC 269 press conference staredowns

The headliners of UFC 269 took center stage on Thursday night and faced off for cameras after a press conference in support of the pay-per-view event on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
UFC lightweight champ Charles Oliveira and challenger Dustin Poirier were respectful but intense during the staredown for their main event. Their energy contrasted sharply with co-headliners Amanda Nunes and Julianna Pena, who traded barbs before going nose-to-nose before their bantamweight title fight.
Check out video of the staredowns below.
For undisputed UFC lightweight gold @CharlesDoBronxs and @DustinPoirier face off before the #UFC269 main event. pic.twitter.com/n2TNBkDzAV— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 10, 2021
No love lost in the #UFC269 co-main event between @Amanda_Leoa and @VenezuelanVixen pic.twitter.com/uoCQw7hUy5— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 10, 2021
Kicking off the #UFC269 main card @raulianpaivamma and @SugaSeanMMA will battle at bantamweight. pic.twitter.com/bl1gn3xEzc— MMAFighting.com (@MMAFighting) December 10, 2021
