PFL announces multi-year partnership with fuboTV for Challenger Series events; Mike Tyson to serve as judge

The Professional Fighters League has finalized a streaming home for its upcoming Challengers Series events.

The promotion announced on Thursday that they’ve partnered up with fuboTV on a multi-year deal to air the newest PFL program that gives up and coming pro fighters the opportunity to earn a spot in the upcoming 2022 season for $1 million.

“PFL Challenger Series is not your father’s contender series,” said PFL founder Donn Davis. “Winners of the PFL Challenger Series can become a real-world Rocky story, going from an unknown pro to world champion holding a $1 million check in the same year.”

In addition, the PFL revealed that the first Challenger Series event will take place on Friday nights beginning Feb. 18 through the rest of the month, along with March and April. Events will stream on the service, as well as air on the Fubo Sports Network.

Other details for the upcoming events include a rotating panel of judges featuring celebrities, world champions in combat sports, and influencers. Individuals that are confirmed for the panel include Mike Tyson, current NFL running back Todd Gurley, and former NFL linebacker Ray Lewis.

Fans and viewers will also have the opportunity to vote on fights and interactively serve as an additional judge for the events.

Fubo’s recently launched sportsbook will be the exclusive gambling partner for the series.