Between the Links: UFC 269 preview, Jose Aldo’s title aspirations in 2022, Bellator bantamweight grand prix, more

What are the chances we see two new champions at UFC 269 when Dustin Poirier challenges Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title, and Julianna Pena attempts to shut down the all-time dominant run of Amanda Nunes? That topic is discussed on a brand new edition of Between the Links.

In addition, the panel will discuss if a Poirier win would be enough to move ahead of Kamaru Usman in the Fighter of the Year race, if there’s an argument to be made that a Pena win over Nunes would actually be better for the UFC, Jose Aldo’s victory over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44 this past Saturday and if he could fight for the bantamweight title in 2022, Rafael Fiziev’s ceiling following his stoppage win over Brad Riddell, Sergio Pettis’ highlight-reel KO of Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272, if Bellator got the upcoming grand prix field correct, and more.

Mike Heck moderates the second semi-final matchup between MMA Fighting's Alexander K. Lee and Phoenix Carnevale. The winner will face Jed Meshew next week in the finals for the undisputed BTL championship.

