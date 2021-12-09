Dana White not interested in Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 3: ‘I don’t see much point in it’

It appears Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko are unlikely to cross paths again.

Despite interest from Shevchenko following her latest win over Lauren Murphy as she seeks to avenge two past losses to Nunes, UFC President Dana White has seemingly lost interest in rebooking two of his champions against each other in a trilogy.

While Shevchenko arguably has been the only person to truly push Nunes in her past 12 fights, White prefers to allow them to rule over their respective divisions rather than match them up again.

“I don’t know if that fight needs to happen,” White said when addressing Nunes vs. Shevchenko on TSN. “I don’t know. I’ve thought about it a lot. You know they’re both incredible in their own weight classes. They already fought twice. Why do it again?

“I would imagine if they wanted to do it bad enough and the fans wanted it bad enough, I would do it but I don’t see much point in it.”

In their first meeting back in 2016, Nunes won the first two rounds, but Shevchenko came storming back during the final five minutes. Ultimately, Shevchenko couldn’t quite finish the fight in order to secure the victory.

The five-round rematch took place 18 months later and saw Shevchenko fall in a razor-close split decision. It was ultimately her final fight at 135 pounds before moving down to flyweight, where she’s been a dominant force ever since.

Despite Shevchenko nearly beating Nunes in a title fight, White doesn’t like the idea of the 125-pound champion being forced to go back up to a bigger division where she will be giving up a lot of size to Nunes.

“Here’s the thing that’s unfair for Valentina — Amanda Nunes is a lot bigger than her,” White said. “[135] and [145] pound women she can fight. Valentina’s without a doubt the baddest woman in the world in her weight division and below.

“But to move up with that much weight. Yeah, can she hang? Will it go to a split decision? It’s tough to call.”