We Got Next: Danny Sabatello and Vince Morales

With the Bellator bantamweight grand prix recently announced for 2022, one fighter in particular feels like he deserved his opportunity to vie for the world title and $1 million.

This week on We Got Next, Bellator 135-pounder Danny Sabatello (3:08) reacts to being left off of the bracket, discusses why he believes James Gallagher is the most egregious name in the eight-man slate, not being impressed with Sergio Pettis’ last two fights or his recent spinning back fist KO of Kyoji Horiguchi at Bellator 272 this past Friday, how Bellator’s bantamweights match up with the UFC’s, being ready to be an alternate if called upon, and wanting to welcome Gervonta Davis to MMA.

Then, Vince Morales (28:07) recaps his KO win over Louis Smolka this past Saturday at UFC Vegas 44, talks what being the first to knock Smolka out means to him, not getting a bonus, what has changed since his loss to Chris Gutierrez and why he was thankful for that experience, 2021 being his breakout year for a number of reasons, his callout of Nathaniel Wood, and his goals for 2022.

