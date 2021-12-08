 clock menu more-arrow no yes

UFC 269 Embedded, Episode 3: ‘I have an issue with Cody’

In the third episode of UFC 269 Embedded, Amanda Nunes cuts weight, Dustin Poirier hits the hot tub, Sean O’Malley plans some trash talk to Cody Garbrandt, Charles Oliveira talks to his family, and more.

