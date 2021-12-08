Holly Holm announced as 2022 International Boxing Hall of Fame inductee

Add another accolade to Holly Holm’s legacy.

On Tuesday, Holm was officially announced as an inductee of the International Boxing Hall of Fame class of 2022. The former UFC bantamweight champion joins such luminaries as Roy Jones Jr., Miguel Cotto, and one-time UFC fighter James Toney, along with fellow women’s boxing standout Regina Halmich.

Holm celebrated the announcement on her Instagram:

The induction should come as no surprise given Holm’s accolades in boxing before her transition to MMA. Holm was a three-division world champion with a 33-2-3 (9 KOs) pro record, with her only losses coming against Rita Turrisi and Anne Sophie Mathis, the latter of which Holm avenged in an immediate rematch. She last boxed in May 2013, defeating Mary McGee by unanimous decision.

Holm would go on to great success in MMA. “The Preacher’s Daughter” won her first 10 pro bouts capped off by a historical knockout of the then-undefeated Ronda Rousey at UFC 193 to become the promotion’s bantamweight champion. She has also twice competed for the UFC’s featherweight title.

The International Boxing Hall of Fame induction ceremony takes place on June 12 at Turning Stone Resort Casino in Canastota, New York.

Bellator champion Cris Cyborg, PFL fighter and boxing champion Claressa Shields, and UFC President Dana White also took to social media to celebrate Holm’s latest achievement:

Congratulations @hollyholm on your introduction into the boxing Hall of Fame. You are a true pioneer for women in combat sports and it was an honor to share the cage with you! You are such an inspiration ❤️ pic.twitter.com/7rhmVFjlev — @CrisCyborg.com (@criscyborg) December 8, 2021