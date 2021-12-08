Morning Report: Tyron Woodley says he’s been training for Jake Paul fight since October: ‘I was ready and I’m so thankful’

Earlier this week, Tommy Fury was forced to withdraw from his scheduled boxing match against Jake Paul due to broken ribs and a chest infection. As a result, Tyron Woodley is stepping in to replace the injured Fury, and though on paper Woodley only has two weeks to prepare, the former UFC welterweight champion wants everyone to know that he’s actually been training for two months and was, in fact, waiting for this exact scenario to take place.

“I want to let you guys know I’m excited about this fight,” Woodley said on Instagram (h/t FightHype.com). “I also want to let you guys know that something told me - end of September, beginning of October I told my boxing coach, ‘My spirit ain’t sitting right. The fight that’s supposed to happen is me and Jake. This Tommy Fury fight doesn’t even make f*cking sense. Like, who gives a f*ck about that fight? Nobody do.’ ... I told my coach that and I didn’t just speak it and tell him that, I said, watch what I’m telling you. I told my strength and conditioning coach and my boxing coach, ‘This fight ain’t gonna happen. Let’s train as if we are fighting for this f*cking fight.’ I flew him in from Miami - my strength and conditioning coach is already in St. Louis - and I literally started training.”

Though fans will often question whether statements like these are true or are simply promotion for the fight, Woodley’s Instagram account does show him working with his boxing and strength and conditioning coaches eight weeks ago. On top of that, Woodley posted last week as well, basically calling his shot. And because he stayed ready for just such an opportunity, Woodley says that Paul might have underestimated him when he made the decision to turn to “The Chosen One” to serve as a replacement.

“One thing I know for sure, my spirit has never been f*cking wrong,” Woodley said. “My intuition, my alignment, so when I got the call it was kind of funny, because sometimes people call you and they think you out of shape. They think you fat and they think you greasy and they think you not ready. I was ready and I’m so thankful.

“I’m f*cking in shape, I’m ready to f*cking go. I sparred 12 rounds the other day, I sparred 7 rounds last night around the same time I’m gonna fight, midnight-1 am. I’m f*cking excited and I’m thankful and I’m blessed. I’m blessed for the opportunity and I promise you, I didn’t even hesitate. That motherf*cker can say a lot of shit, if you ask the people, when they asked me, within moments, ‘Yes’ was the first thing that came out of my mouth. ‘What the f*ck you mean? Yeah.”

That Woodley didn’t hesitate to accept the bout is no surprise. Since losing a split decision to Paul in August that saw Woodley nearly drop him in the fourth round, Woodley has campaigned aggressively for a rematch with Paul. On Dec. 18th, he will finally get his chance and when he does, Woodley vows that this time he will finish the job.

“No doubt, no controversy, no bullsh*t, no shenanigans,” Woodley said. “He’s going. To. F*cking. Sleep. I promise you that.”

