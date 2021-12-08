 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with Chael Sonnen, Rafael Fiziev, Bob Arum, Neil Magny, Kai Kara-France, plus a major update on new WFL promotion

By Ariel Helwani
The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Wednesday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET - I’ll quickly set the stage for the busy combat sports weekend ahead.

1:05 p.m. - UFC lightweight Rafael Riziev looks back at his memorable win over Brad Riddell at UFC Vegas 44, discusses what’s next and more.

1:25 p.m. - A special guest stops by to provide a major update regarding the new World Fight League promotion.

2 p.m. - UFC welterweight contender Neil Magny discusses the state of the 170-pound division and provides an update on his career.

2:20 p.m. - GC plots out his best bets for UFC 269 and the combat sports weekend.

2:40 p.m. - Kai Kara-France previews his UFC 269 bout against Cody Garbrandt.

3 p.m. - Old friend Chael Sonnen joins the program to break down UFC 269 and discuss the latest news in MMA.

3:30 p.m. - I answer your questions in the latest round of On The Nose.

4 p.m. - Legendary boxing promoter Bob Arum stops by to discuss the latest in the pugilistic world.

