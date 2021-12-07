UFC Vegas 44 medical suspensions: Jose Aldo, Rob Font potentially out for 6 months

Two bantamweight contenders are potentially facing lengthy medical suspensions following their main event clash on Saturday.

UFC Vegas 44 headliners Jose Aldo and Rob Font could both be out for six months pending clearance from physicians for injuries suffered in their five-round fight, according to the list of medical suspensions acquired by mixedmartialarts.com. Aldo defeated Font via unanimous decision to record his third straight victory and put a stop to Font’s four-fight win streak.

Aldo is listed as having suffered a right orbital fracture, while Font is listed with left orbital and nasal fractures. Both fighters require clearance from an ENT (ear, nose, and throat) doctor to avoid being on the shelf until June.

Five other fighters from UFC Vegas 44 are listed as potentially facing six-month suspensions: Jamahal Hill (left elbow), Jimmy Crute (left orbital, nose), Brendan Allen (left hand), Dusko Todorovic (left foot/ankle), and Alonzo Menifield (left knee).

UFC Vegas 44 was overseen by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

See the full list of medical suspensions below:

Jose Aldo: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for right orbital fracture or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension contest until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Rob Font: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for left orbital and nasal fractures or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension contest until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Rafael Fiziev: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Brad Riddell: Suspended until Feb. 3, no contact until Jan. 19 — laceration above left eyebrow

Jamahal Hill: Must have X-ray on left elbow. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 26, no contact until Dec. 19

Jimmy Crute: Must must receive clearance from ENT doctor for left orbital and nasal fractures or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension contest until Feb. 3, no contact until Jan. 19

Leonardo Santos: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Brendan Allen: Must have X-ray and MRI on left hand. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Mickey Gall: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Dusko Todorovic: Must have X-ray and MRI on left foot/ankle. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Dec. 26, no contact until Dec. 19

Maki Pitolo: Suspended until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4 — laceration under right eye

Zhalgas Zhumagulov: Suspended until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4

Bryan Barberena: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Darian Weeks: Suspended until Dec. 26, no contact until Dec. 19

Cheyanne Vlismas: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26 — hard fight

Mallory Martin: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Alonzo Menifield: Must have and MRI on left knee. If positive, must receive clearance from orthopedic doctor or no contest until June 3. Minimum suspension no contest until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Chris Gruetzemacher: Suspended until Jan. 4, no contact until Dec. 26

Louis Smolka: Suspended until Jan. 19, no contact until Jan. 4