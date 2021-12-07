Fighter vs. Writer: Beneil Dariush on Islam Makhachev, Justin Gaethje, and his pick for Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush joins the latest episode of The Fighter vs. The Writer as he prepares for a return to action in February 2022 for a showdown with Islam Makhachev.

After scoring seven wins in a row, Dariush climbed near the top of the rankings at 155 pounds — but a layoff after welcoming his first child into the world led Dariush to grow somewhat frustrated at being nearly forgotten when it came to the UFC lightweight title picture.

In this episode, Dariush addresses the fight with Makhachev as well as Justin Gaethje getting the next title shot, plus gives his take on the upcoming showdown at UFC 269 between Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier. All this and much more on the latest edition of The Fighter vs. The Writer.

