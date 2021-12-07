The UFC 269 Countdown video takes a closer look at the two title fights Saturday afternoon in Las Vegas. Charles Oliveira defends his 155-pound title against Dustin Poirier — the No. 1-ranked lightweight in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — in the main event.

In the co-main event, two-division champion Amanda Nunes goes for the fifth consecutive defense of her bantamweight title and eighth consecutive title defense overall when she faces Julianna Pena.

Watch the complete episode of UFC 269 Countdown above.

UFC 269 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas this Saturday, with the main card exclusively on ESPN+ pay-per-view.

See the scheduled lineup below:

Main Card (ESPN+ PPV, 10 p.m. ET)

Charles Oliveira vs. Dustin Poirier

Amanda Nunes vs. Julianna Pena

Geoff Neal vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Kai Kara-France vs. Cody Garbrandt

Raulian Paiva vs. Sean O’Malley

Preliminary Card (ESPN2, ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Josh Emmett vs. Dan Ige

Pedro Munhoz vs. Dominick Cruz

Augusto Sakai vs. Tai Tuivasa

Jordan Wright vs. Bruno Silva

Early Prelims (ESPN+, 6 p.m. ET)

Andre Muniz vs. Eryk Anders

Miranda Maverick vs. Erin Blanchfield

Alex Perez vs. Matt Schnell

Ryan Hall vs. Darrick Minner

Randy Costa vs. Tony Kelley

Gillian Robertson vs. Priscila Cachoeira