Muhammad Mokaev draws Cody Durden for his octagon debut at UFC event March 19

Highly touted prospect Muhammad Mokaev will get his wish for his octagon debut as he is expected to face Cody Durden at the upcoming UFC Fight Night card on March 19.

MMA Fighting confirmed the MMA Junkie report. The event is targeted for London.

Undefeated at both pro and amateur, Mokaev comes into the UFC as the youngest fighter on the roster at just 21 years old with a ton of hype behind him.

Originally from Dagestan, Mokaev grew up in England where he became a top wrestler before eventually making the move into mixed martial arts. He’s been nothing short of dominant throughout his young career with Mokaev racking up a 6-0 record with four of those wins coming by knockout or submission.

After inking his deal to join the UFC roster, Mokaev immediately called out Durden for his first opponent after the veteran flyweight made a racist comment following a win over Aori Qileng in November.

“If he accepts, I really want to smash him,” Mokaev said. “I saw a lot of my supporters tweeting, ‘Smash him,’ and if people want to see this, that’s what I’m here for.”

Now it appears Mokaev will get the opportunity to settle his grudge with Durden in the cage with the flyweights expected to scrap at the UFC’s upcoming return to England.

A main event for the card is still to be determined.