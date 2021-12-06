UFC 271 returning to Houston for February 2022 pay-per-view event

One of Texas’ most populous cities is becoming a regular hub for UFC action.

Sources on Monday confirmed to MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Guilherme Cruz that the UFC is returning to Houston for UFC 271 on Feb. 12, 2022. Such a move would mark the third time since May that Houston hosted a UFC pay-per-view event.

MMA Junkie first reported the news. The UFC has yet to make an official announcement about details of UFC 271’s location, however both recent trips to Houston for UFC 262 and UFC 265 took place inside the city’s Toyota Center.

Although a main event has yet to be finalized for the card, the long-awaited rematch between UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya and former titleholder Robert Whittaker has been tentatively tied to the event. Adesanya famously defeated Whittaker via second-round knockout in October 2019 at UFC 243 to become the undisputed UFC middleweight king.

Other matchups linked to UFC 271 include lightweights Renato Moicano vs. Alexander Hernandez and Mark Madsen vs. Vinc Pichel, as well as the retirement bout of women’s MMA pioneer Roxanne Modafferi against flyweight prospect Casey O’Neill.