Former NBA player Royce White to make MMA debut vs. Daiqkwon Buckley at LFA 120

A former NBA player will be making his mixed martial arts debut this weekend.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that Royce White will face Daiqkwon Buckley on Friday at LFA 120, which takes place at the Mystic Lake Casino Hotel in Prior Lake, Minn. and will stream on UFC Fight Pass. MMA Junkie was first to report the matchup.

White was a first-round draft pick for the Houston Rockets, but ultimately only appeared in three NBA games as a member of Sacramento Kings in 2013-14 after playing in the D-League. The 30-year-old has Generalized Anxiety Syndrome and had been a vocal critic of the NBA’s handling of mental health disorders over the years. He was the first overall pick for the BIG3 3-on-3 basketball league in 2019 after announcing his transition into MMA.

Buckley will make his pro debut after a 1-1 amateur career. The 25-year-old hasn’t competed since a third-round submission win in April 2017 for PA Cage Fight out of Pennsylvania.