Rashad Evans returns from retirement, Tyrone Spong vs. ‘Bigfoot’ Silva headlines Eagle FC debut card in U.S.

Khabib Nurmagomedov is stacking the deck for his promotion’s debut in the United States.

Eagle FC — an organization owned by the former UFC lightweight champion — is set to arrive in the U.S. with a card in Miami, Fla. on Jan. 28 as part of plans for upwards of 10 total events to take place there in 2022.

One of the highlights on the card will be the return of ex-UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans as he comes out of retirement for his first fight since 2018.

Evans has been teasing his comeback for several months but when he last spoke to MMA Fighting, he was pursuing a boxing match against Logan Paul rather than a full-time return to MMA. Now it appears those plans have changed with Evans expected to fight on the Eagle FC card on Jan. 28.

Yahoo Sports first reported Evans’ return to action.

While it’s expected that Evans will be competing at 205 pounds, he has not booked his opponent just yet.

Evans’ career with the UFC came to a close after he suffered five straight losses in the octagon including a knockout to Anthony Smith in his final appearance in 2018.

While Evans will be featured on the card, the main event is expected to be a heavyweight showdown as noted kickboxing star Tyrone Spong makes his return to the cage as he faces off with one-time UFC title challenger Antonio “Bigfoot” Silva.

Regarded for many years as one of the top kickboxers in the world, Spong has more recently turned his full attention to boxing where he’s amassed an impressive 14-0 record. Spong was actually scheduled to face current WBA, IBF, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in 2018 but a failed drug test nixed the fight from actually happening.

Now Spong is expected to compete for the first time in more than two years while he will be fighting MMA for the first time since 2013 when he picked up a win as part of the World Series of Fighting roster.

As for Silva, the once highly regarded heavyweight contender has fallen on much harder times in recent years while enduring through a six-fight losing streak dating back to his last three fights in the UFC.

During that stretch, Silva has suffered five knockouts during those six losses with his most recent setback coming at an event called Megdan Fighting 9 in Serbia back in June. Silva also tried his hand at bare-knuckle fighting back in 2019 and he suffered a knockout loss to fellow UFC veteran Gabriel Gonzaga that night as well.

ESPN initially reported Spong vs. Silva on Monday.

The upcoming Eagle FC event will take place on Jan. 28 at the new FLX Arena being constructed in Miami. Further details about the event and future plans for the promotion will be discussed by Nurmagomedov at a press conference being held in Miami on Dec. 15.