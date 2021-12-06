Caio Borralho now set to make UFC debut against Jamie Pickett at Jan. 15 card

Caio Borralho has a new date for his UFC debut.

Forced off the Dec. 18 Fight Night show due to visa issues, Borralho will now face Jamie Pickett in Jan. 15, multiple people with knowledge of the booking told MMA Fighting.

Borralho (10-1, 1 no contest) was signed by the UFC after defeating Aaron Jeffery and Jesse Murray in a couple of appearances at Dana White’s Contender Series in less than a month, boosting his unbeaten streak to 10, with half those wins coming by way of stoppage.

Pickett (12-6), who competed three times at DWCS, lost his first UFC bouts to Tafon Nchukwi and Jordan Wright before earning a decision over Laureano Staropoli this past October, leading to Staropoli’s release from the company.

The Fight Night show will take place at Las Vegas’ UFC APEX and feature featherweights Calvin Kattar and Giga Chikadze in a five-round main event. The card currently includes Michel Pereira vs. Muslim Salikhov, Joaquin Buckley vs. Abdul Razak Alhassan, and a rematch between Katlyn Chookagian and Jennifer Maia.