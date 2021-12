Tommy Fury is out of the Dec. 18 fight with Jake Paul and former UFC champ Tyron Woodley will get his chance at redemption as he steps in on less than two weeks notice on Showtime PPV in Tampa, Fla. MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee react to the big news of the day.

An audio-only version of the show can be found below and on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and Stitcher.