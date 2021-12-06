The MMA Hour with John Kavanagh, Sean O’Malley, Sergio Pettis, Clay Guida, Chris Curtis, and Felicia Spencer

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET - I’ll quickly look back at busy combat sports weekend.

1:05 p.m. - Clay Guida discusses his memorable comeback win at UFC Vegas 44.

1:20 p.m. - Sergio Pettis looks back at his devastating knockout at Bellator 272 on Friday night.

1:35 p.m. - Chris Curtis discusses his impressive year and his latest win at UFC Vegas 44.

2 p.m. - Sean O’Malley looks ahead to his UFC 269 main card opener Saturday night.

2:30 p.m. - Felicia Spencer will discuss why she decided to call it quits last week.

3 p.m. - John Kavanagh will discuss the return of Conor McGregor and much more.

3:30 p.m. - New York Ric will talk about the movers and shakers from this past week on social media and the latest news.

4 p.m. - GC will look back at his best bets for Bellator 272 and UFC Vegas 44.

