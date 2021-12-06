 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The MMA Hour with John Kavanagh, Sean O’Malley, Sergio Pettis, Clay Guida, Chris Curtis, and Felicia Spencer

The Mixed Martial Arts Hour is back in your life! Below is a rundown of Monday’s show, which begins at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT / 6 p.m. GMT.

1 p.m. ET - I’ll quickly look back at busy combat sports weekend.

1:05 p.m. - Clay Guida discusses his memorable comeback win at UFC Vegas 44.

1:20 p.m. - Sergio Pettis looks back at his devastating knockout at Bellator 272 on Friday night.

1:35 p.m. - Chris Curtis discusses his impressive year and his latest win at UFC Vegas 44.

2 p.m. - Sean O’Malley looks ahead to his UFC 269 main card opener Saturday night.

2:30 p.m. - Felicia Spencer will discuss why she decided to call it quits last week.

3 p.m. - John Kavanagh will discuss the return of Conor McGregor and much more.

3:30 p.m. - New York Ric will talk about the movers and shakers from this past week on social media and the latest news.

4 p.m. - GC will look back at his best bets for Bellator 272 and UFC Vegas 44.

For the latest episodes of The MMA Hour, subscribe on Spotify or iTunes.

