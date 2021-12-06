On To the Next One: Matches to make after UFC Vegas 44

The timeless Jose Aldo has made a compelling case to fight for the bantamweight title once again following his big win over Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44. While a title shot in his next fight may be unlikely, a title eliminator fight with T.J. Dillashaw seems to be the next logical step in the eyes of many. What happens if Dillashaw chooses to decline that fight in hopes to get a title shot against the winner of the probable championship rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan?

That topic is discussed, along with what could next for Font after a tremendous effort in defeat, Rafael Fiziev, Jamahal Hill, Clay Guida, Chris Curtis, Alex Morono, and more following Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX with MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck and Alexander K. Lee.

