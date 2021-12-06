Jessica Eye vs. Manon Fiorot targeted for March 5 UFC event

A surging flyweight contender will get herself a step up in competition to kick off her 2022 campaign.

Multiple people with knowledge of the promotion’s plans confirmed to MMA Fighting that a matchup between Jessica Eye and Manon Fiorot is slated for the UFC’s event on March 5, which currently does not have a location or venue announced. MMA Junkie was first to report the booking.

Eye — currently tied for the No. 15 spot in MMA Fighting’s Global Rankings — looks to get back on track as she enters the bout on the heels of a three-fight losing streak. The one-time flyweight title challenger has dropped unanimous decisions to Jennifer Maia, Joanne Wood, and Cynthia Calvillo during her current skid.

Fiorot is 3-0 in her octagon tenure, which includes stoppage wins over Victoria Leonardo and Tabatha Ricci. In her most recent appearance, the 31-year-old and former UAE Warriors champ defeated Mayra Bueno Silva via unanimous decision.