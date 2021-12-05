Dusko Todorovic: ‘I got hit by a car’ in July, injured leg ‘popped’ just before KO win at UFC Vegas 44

Dusko Todorovic entered the fight after overcoming a lot of adversity earlier in the year, which happened to creep back up on him just moments before arguably the most important moment of his career.

On the heels of a two-fight skid and possibly competing for his job, Todorovic went out and delivered a first-round TKO win over Maki Pitolo at UFC Vegas 44. A few months before, The Dana White’s Contender Series contract winner had dealt with a much different battle altogether.

“By the end of July, I got hit by a car,” Todorovic told reporters during his post-fight scrum (h/t Cageside Press). “The guy ran over me when I was crossing, so he messed up my left leg pretty good. I knew I had to prepare for a possible bout so when the contract came, I was still not properly training, couldn’t use my foot the right way so there was definitely lots of setbacks in this camp with this injury.

“I didn’t want to talk to anyone about it. I didn’t let my family know, just my girl. It was pretty crazy.”

Dealing with a devastating injury like that and trying to prepare for a fight inside the octagon with a fellow powerful striker is tough enough — both physically and mentally. But for Todorovic, his mind and body were tested when the injury lingered right before he was set to make his fourth promotional walk.

“It’s still healing, unfortunately, and during warm-ups my leg just gave out and popped,” Todorovic said.

“I got mad. I was pissed off because that leg, those thoughts would come in that it would hurt, or snap. I got used to it, but for it to happen right before the fight — a fight that was so important for me — I got pissed, to be honest.”

Now 2-2 in four octagon appearances, Todorovic is grateful that he dealt with one of the toughest stretches of his career and came out the other side with a win, as well as a devastating finish.

“I’m very satisfied. It feels so good getting back in the win column,” Todorovic stated. “It’s surreal.”