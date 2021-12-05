UFC Vegas 44 post-fight show: What’s next for Jose Aldo, Saturday’s big winners?

Jose Aldo turned back the clock with a brilliant performance against Rob Font in the main event of UFC Vegas 44. Where do both fighters go from here?

With UFC Vegas 44 in the books, MMA Fighting’s Shaun Al-Shatti, Alexander K. Lee, E. Casey Leydon, and Jose Youngs react to the top storylines following Saturday’s event at the UFC APEX, which also include Rafael Fiziev’s KO over Brad Riddell, Jamahal Hill’s destruction of Jimmy Crute, Chris Curtis’ shocking KO over Brenden Allen, and much more.

An audio-only podcast version of the show can be heard below.