UFC Vegas 44 in Tweets: Pros react to Jose Aldo’s thrilling win over Rob Font, more from a wild night

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo continues to beat back Father Time in his new bantamweight division, schooling those who would challenge for a title with the tools he’s employed for over a decade at the top of the sport.

On Saturday night at UFC Vegas 44, it was top contender Rob Font who found out why Aldo is one of the all-time greats. Even though he had the right idea, using pressure and volume to make the ex-champ fight on his heels, he could not account for Aldo’s power until it was too late, with one heavy shot after another sending him reeling across the octagon at the UFC APEX.

Aldo took home a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45 twice and 49-46. With T.J. Dillashaw waiting in the wings and a title rematch on deck between champ Aljamain Sterling and ex-champ Petr Yan, the Brazilian phenom remains in the conversation for UFC gold.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 44 main event and the rest of a main card filled with finishes.

Jose Aldo def. Rob Font

Man so much respect for font so much heart but happy to see the legend continue king of Brazil beautiful performance — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

Aldo is a real legend!!

Maximum respect!#UFCVegas44 — Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021

The king of Rio is the man! @josealdojunior what a fight. Hard fight and so much heart from @RobSFont — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 5, 2021

Aldo might not be what he was during his reign at featherweight, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be good enough to win another world championship. He’s still a savage whose just evolving his style as he ages. A legend. — Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) December 5, 2021

Rob font is such a warrior #UFC — Natan Levy (@Levy_Natan) December 5, 2021

Aldo’s moments were bigger than Robs consistency throughout the fight. Great heart by both men! #UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021

Love seeing Aldo throw leg kicks!!!! — Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) December 5, 2021

What an excellent fight, man! @RobSFont and @josealdojunior represented themselves, their families, and their teams so well. Aldo has been a LONG time favorite of mine and I didn’t root against him until today. But I think Jose won… — Matt “The Mangler” Bessette (@Mangler_MMA) December 5, 2021

What a Legend Jose Aldo is #UFCVegas — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 5, 2021

Aldo is timeless #UfcVegas44 — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 5, 2021

What are the stats on who stuff the most takedowns in their career aldo has to be number 1 with wec and ufc — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

I have a feeling Rob broke his orbital. He looks in pain and it doesn’t look good #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

Riddell is that guy in the bar you don’t think much of. Until you wake up with black eyes — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 5, 2021

Everything these dudes are throwing is with bad intentions. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 5, 2021

I like this…It’s a fight fight! #UFCVegas44 — Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 5, 2021

I don’t even know what to say anymore tonight. Just wow. #UFCVegas44 — Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 5, 2021

This fight was such a pleasure to watch!!! Thank you gentlemen #UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021

He probably would’ve got the stoppage anyway but that’s a shit house stoppage. Herb shit his jokes #UFCVegas44 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 5, 2021

Bro, that was nuts #ufc — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 5, 2021

Booom perfect shot by Fiziev @ufc Hardwork pays off congrats man @RafaelFiziev #UFCVegas44 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 5, 2021

Absolutely beautiful fight #ufc — Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) December 5, 2021

My man said gimme vince vaughn #UFCVegas44 — Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) December 5, 2021

Jamahall Hill def. Jimmy Crute

I have never seen such awkward striking work so well. MMA is crazy. — Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 5, 2021

Jamahal Hill hit Crute 3 times and dropped him with all but one of them. The 3rd didn’t drop him because he was already down. #Power — The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 5, 2021

Well damn Hill with the power! It’s crazy! #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

Farrkkkkk no the Brute just got slept #UFCVegas44 — Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 5, 2021

Holy shit #ufc

Sweet check hook!! — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 5, 2021

That was a violent knockout by Jamahal Hill as mullets go 0-2 tonight. Tough. #UFCVegas44 — Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) December 5, 2021

Midwest Blue Collar Heart !! @clayguida you are the man!! — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 5, 2021

@clayguida is a true legend — Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) December 5, 2021

Are you kidding me!! Guida is a Legend!! #UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021

It can not be believed!! this is mma and this is clay guida #UFCVegas44@ufc — Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 5, 2021

Omg yes Clay Guida gets the sub. Amazing comeback! He’s in the Hall of Fame for a reason! #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

Guida went from almost getting TKOd to submitting Santos, he owes Keith Peterson dinner #UFCVegas44 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 5, 2021

That good ol American wrestling! Congrats Clay!!! — JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) December 5, 2021

Let’s goooooooo Midwest strong — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021

— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021

What a beast!!! Amazing recovery !! How do you not love watching Clay Guida fight? ..real as they make em @ufc #ufcvegas44 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 5, 2021

That’s why i love this referee @KPetersonUFC great round #UFCVegas44 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) December 5, 2021

Clay Gudia is amazing — Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 5, 2021

Bro, Guida is just... idk... Tough as fuck lol. #ufc — Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 5, 2021

Way to dig deep @clayguida! Congrats bro — Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) December 5, 2021

Let’s go @BrendanAllenMMA . That boy Curtis then got a bonus and got that taper fade now #UFCVegas44 — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 5, 2021

Wow — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021

— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021

bitch ass stfu, talk that shit and get laid out @BrendanAllenMMA — The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) December 5, 2021

Let’s go Chris Curtis!!! Two wins against two tough opponents within a month. So happy for you! #UFCVegas44 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021

Chris Curtis has that dog in him, way to get it #UFCVegas44 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 5, 2021

6 for 6 this year for @Actionman513! Congrats!!! #UFCVegas44 — Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) December 5, 2021

There's something beautiful about the range Curtis and Sean Strickland are willing to strike at — Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021

Congrats to my guy @Actionman513 on his 2nd big finish in 5 weeks!!! For the people that don’t know, NOW YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas44 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 5, 2021

Head up @BrendanAllenMMA — 佐藤天 Takashi Sato (@satotenten) December 5, 2021

Fight game be crazy ! — Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 5, 2021

Great fight and matchup two of the toughest guys in the division #UFCVegas44 — Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 5, 2021

Out of curiosity, why doesn’t anyone ever attack Moronos body with that kind of high guard? Front kick, liver kicks, a jab or cross? It just seems like it’s…right there? #UFCVegas44 — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 5, 2021

Great moment right there between Morono and his Dad. #UFCVegas44 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021