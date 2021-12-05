UFC Vegas 44 in Tweets: Pros react to Jose Aldo’s thrilling win over Rob Font, more from a wild night

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo continues to beat back Father Time in his new bantamweight division, schooling those who would challenge for a title with the tools he’s employed for over a decade at the top of the sport.
On Saturday night at UFC Vegas 44, it was top contender Rob Font who found out why Aldo is one of the all-time greats. Even though he had the right idea, using pressure and volume to make the ex-champ fight on his heels, he could not account for Aldo’s power until it was too late, with one heavy shot after another sending him reeling across the octagon at the UFC APEX.
Aldo took home a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45 twice and 49-46. With T.J. Dillashaw waiting in the wings and a title rematch on deck between champ Aljamain Sterling and ex-champ Petr Yan, the Brazilian phenom remains in the conversation for UFC gold.
Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 44 main event and the rest of a main card filled with finishes.
Jose Aldo def. Rob Font
LEGEND!! #KingOfRio! #UFCVegas44— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 5, 2021
Man so much respect for font so much heart but happy to see the legend continue king of Brazil beautiful performance— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021
Aldo is a real legend!!— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021
Maximum respect!#UFCVegas44
The king of Rio is the man! @josealdojunior what a fight. Hard fight and so much heart from @RobSFont— Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) December 5, 2021
What a pace! @ufc #ufcfightnight #FontvsAldo— Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) December 5, 2021
Aldo might not be what he was during his reign at featherweight, but that doesn’t mean he can’t still be good enough to win another world championship. He’s still a savage whose just evolving his style as he ages. A legend.— Cody Gibson (@TheRenegade559) December 5, 2021
Rob font is such a warrior #UFC— Natan Levy (@Levy_Natan) December 5, 2021
Aldo’s moments were bigger than Robs consistency throughout the fight. Great heart by both men! #UFCVegas44— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021
Love seeing Aldo throw leg kicks!!!!— Jalin Turner (@JalinTurner) December 5, 2021
@josealdojunior is the goat!!! #ufc— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) December 5, 2021
What an excellent fight, man! @RobSFont and @josealdojunior represented themselves, their families, and their teams so well. Aldo has been a LONG time favorite of mine and I didn’t root against him until today. But I think Jose won…— Matt “The Mangler” Bessette (@Mangler_MMA) December 5, 2021
What a Legend Jose Aldo is #UFCVegas— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 5, 2021
Aldo is timeless #UfcVegas44— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 5, 2021
What are the stats on who stuff the most takedowns in their career aldo has to be number 1 with wec and ufc— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021
I have a feeling Rob broke his orbital. He looks in pain and it doesn’t look good #UFCVegas44— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021
Rafael Fiziev def. Brad Riddell
Riddell is that guy in the bar you don’t think much of. Until you wake up with black eyes— Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) December 5, 2021
Everything these dudes are throwing is with bad intentions.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 5, 2021
I like this…It’s a fight fight! #UFCVegas44— Kevin Holland (@Trailblaze2top) December 5, 2021
I don’t even know what to say anymore tonight. Just wow. #UFCVegas44— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 5, 2021
Wow @RafaelFiziev is a monster! Wow @MmaSanford— GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) December 5, 2021
This fight was such a pleasure to watch!!! Thank you gentlemen #UFCVegas44— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021
He probably would’ve got the stoppage anyway but that’s a shit house stoppage. Herb shit his jokes #UFCVegas44— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 5, 2021
Bro, that was nuts #ufc— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 5, 2021
Booom perfect shot by Fiziev @ufc Hardwork pays off congrats man @RafaelFiziev #UFCVegas44— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 5, 2021
Absolutely beautiful fight #ufc— Cody Stamann (@CodyStamann) December 5, 2021
My man said gimme vince vaughn #UFCVegas44— Joe Joe Giannetti (@Giannettimma) December 5, 2021
Vince Vaughn: Rain check, please! #ufcvegas44— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 5, 2021
Jamahall Hill def. Jimmy Crute
Wow!! @JamahalH with the victory!#UFCVegas44— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021
I have never seen such awkward striking work so well. MMA is crazy.— Andre Fili (@TouchyFili) December 5, 2021
Wow ! What a hook !!— Matheus Nicolau (@NicolauMatheus) December 5, 2021
Congrats @JamahalH !!#UFCVegas44
Jamahal Hill hit Crute 3 times and dropped him with all but one of them. The 3rd didn’t drop him because he was already down. #Power— The Thugjitsu Master (@thugjitsumaster) December 5, 2021
Well damn Hill with the power! It’s crazy! #UFCVegas44— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021
Farrkkkkk no the Brute just got slept #UFCVegas44— Damien Brown (@beatdown155) December 5, 2021
Holy shit #ufc— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 5, 2021
Sweet check hook!!
Omg… mullets 0-2 #UFCVegas44— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 5, 2021
That was a violent knockout by Jamahal Hill as mullets go 0-2 tonight. Tough. #UFCVegas44— Tanner Boser (@BulldozerBoser) December 5, 2021
Clay Guida def. Leonardo Santos
Midwest Blue Collar Heart !! @clayguida you are the man!!— Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) December 5, 2021
@clayguida is a true legend— Benito Lopez (@Savage_530) December 5, 2021
Guida subbing the blackbelt! #wrestling #UFCVegas44 #UFCFightNight #FontvsAldo— Jamie Mullarkey (@jamie_mullarkey) December 5, 2021
Are you kidding me!! Guida is a Legend!! #UFCVegas44— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021
@clayguida with the crazy comeback #ufc #ufcvegas— Kyle The Monster Nelson (@THE__MONSTER) December 5, 2021
It can not be believed!! this is mma and this is clay guida #UFCVegas44@ufc— Juan Espino El Guapo (@juan_espino_ofi) December 5, 2021
Congrats Clay Guida!!!! #UFCVegas44— Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) December 5, 2021
Omg yes Clay Guida gets the sub. Amazing comeback! He’s in the Hall of Fame for a reason! #UFCVegas44— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021
Guida went from almost getting TKOd to submitting Santos, he owes Keith Peterson dinner #UFCVegas44— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 5, 2021
That good ol American wrestling! Congrats Clay!!!— JOSH EMMETT (@JoshEmmettUFC) December 5, 2021
That’s my dude!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas44— Niko Price (@Nikohybridprice) December 5, 2021
Let’s goooooooo Midwest strong— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) December 5, 2021
— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021
What a beast!!! Amazing recovery !! How do you not love watching Clay Guida fight? ..real as they make em @ufc #ufcvegas44— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 5, 2021
That’s why i love this referee @KPetersonUFC great round #UFCVegas44— Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) December 5, 2021
Clay Gudia is amazing— Jared Gordon (@JFlashGordonMMA) December 5, 2021
Bro, Guida is just... idk... Tough as fuck lol. #ufc— Adrian Yanez (@yanezmma) December 5, 2021
Way to dig deep @clayguida! Congrats bro— Darren Elkins (@DarrenElkinsMMA) December 5, 2021
Chris Curtis def. Brendan Allen
Let’s go @BrendanAllenMMA . That boy Curtis then got a bonus and got that taper fade now #UFCVegas44— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 5, 2021
ACTION MAN ! #UFCVegas44— Casey Oneill (@kingcaseymma) December 5, 2021
Wow— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021
— Herbert Burns (@HerbertBurnsMMA) December 5, 2021
Curtis on fire!!! #UFCVegas44— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021
bitch ass stfu, talk that shit and get laid out @BrendanAllenMMA— The Golden Boy (@edmenshahbazyan) December 5, 2021
Let’s go Chris Curtis!!! Two wins against two tough opponents within a month. So happy for you! #UFCVegas44— Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 5, 2021
Chris Curtis has that dog in him, way to get it #UFCVegas44— Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) December 5, 2021
6 for 6 this year for @Actionman513! Congrats!!! #UFCVegas44— Jasmine Jasudavicius (@JasJasudavicius) December 5, 2021
There's something beautiful about the range Curtis and Sean Strickland are willing to strike at— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021
Congrats to my guy @Actionman513 on his 2nd big finish in 5 weeks!!! For the people that don’t know, NOW YOU KNOW!!!!!!!! #UFCVegas44— Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) December 5, 2021
Head up @BrendanAllenMMA— 佐藤天 Takashi Sato (@satotenten) December 5, 2021
Fight game be crazy !— Derek Brunson (@DerekBrunson) December 5, 2021
Alex Morono def. Mickey Gall
Great fight and matchup two of the toughest guys in the division #UFCVegas44— Charles Rosa (@CharlesRosaMMA) December 5, 2021
Out of curiosity, why doesn’t anyone ever attack Moronos body with that kind of high guard? Front kick, liver kicks, a jab or cross? It just seems like it’s…right there? #UFCVegas44— Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) December 5, 2021
Great moment right there between Morono and his Dad. #UFCVegas44— Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) December 5, 2021
Lot of respect for micky gall having almost his whole pro career on the biggest stage. Talk about learning on the job— Sodiq Yusuff (@Super_Sodiq) December 5, 2021
