UFC Vegas 44 in Tweets: Pros react to Jose Aldo’s thrilling win over Rob Font, more from a wild night

By MMA Fighting Newswire
new
MMA: UFC 265-Aldo vs Munhoz Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Former UFC featherweight kingpin Jose Aldo continues to beat back Father Time in his new bantamweight division, schooling those who would challenge for a title with the tools he’s employed for over a decade at the top of the sport.

On Saturday night at UFC Vegas 44, it was top contender Rob Font who found out why Aldo is one of the all-time greats. Even though he had the right idea, using pressure and volume to make the ex-champ fight on his heels, he could not account for Aldo’s power until it was too late, with one heavy shot after another sending him reeling across the octagon at the UFC APEX.

Aldo took home a unanimous decision with scores of 50-45 twice and 49-46. With T.J. Dillashaw waiting in the wings and a title rematch on deck between champ Aljamain Sterling and ex-champ Petr Yan, the Brazilian phenom remains in the conversation for UFC gold.

Here’s what fighters had to say about the UFC Vegas 44 main event and the rest of a main card filled with finishes.

Jose Aldo def. Rob Font

Rafael Fiziev def. Brad Riddell

Jamahall Hill def. Jimmy Crute

Clay Guida def. Leonardo Santos

Chris Curtis def. Brendan Allen

Alex Morono def. Mickey Gall

