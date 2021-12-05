UFC Vegas 44 live blog: Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo

This is the UFC Vegas 44 live blog for Rob Font vs. Jose Aldo, the bantamweight headliner for Saturday’s fight card at UFC APEX in Las Vegas.

The 135-pound fight features Font, the No. 5-ranked fighter in the MMA Fighting Global Rankings, against No. 6 ranked Aldo, the former featherweight champion and one of the most dominant forces at 145 pounds before his move in 2019 to the bantamweight division. Since dropping down, Aldo has vied for the vacant belt and gone 2-2 in the octagon, including wins in his previous two outings. Most recently, he outpointed division standout in a vintage performance. Font, meanwhile, has won his past four and is considered a front-runner for a title shot if he’s able to defeat veteran Aldo. Most recently, Font earned a decisive win over ex-champ Cody Garbrandt to keep his title hopes alive.

Check out the UFC Vegas 44 live blog.